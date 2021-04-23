The global fine wine secondary auction market in “The Sotheby’s Wine Indices”

A series of easy-to-use indices for understanding the market performance of fine wines from different regions of the world, based on a single source, Sotheby’s, and on the results of all auctions in London, New York and Hong Kong, reflecting the global secondary auction market: these are “The Sotheby’s Wine Indices”, derived from auction sale prices, and therefore able to reflect the real market prices paid by both consumers and the trade.
An additional tool, available to collectors, investors, wine merchants, journalists, to analyze the price trends of hundreds of great labels, through an interactive index, through which to isolate time periods and wine regions, comparing prices with those of the most important stock exchange indexes. Each Index is composed by a minimum of 10 wines and a maximum of 157, selected among the most frequently sold ones, and by at least 10 vintages.
Along the same lines as Liv-ex, there is also an index dedicated to Italian wines, the “Sotheby’s Italy Market”, which includes a very restricted club of labels: Biondi-Santi, Bruno Giacosa, Gaja, Giacomo Conterno, Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia, Solaia, Soldera and Tignanello, in strict alphabetical order. The other sub-indexes are “Sotheby’s Bordeaux Market”, “Sotheby’s Bordeaux Icon”, “Sotheby’s Burgundy Market”, “Sotheby’s Burgundy Icons”, “Sotheby’s DRC”, “Sotheby’s Champagne Market”, “Sotheby’s Rhone Market” and “Sotheby’s California Market”.
Focus - All the labels of the “Sotheby’s Italy Market”
Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino
Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva
Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Asili
Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Bricco Asili Riserva
Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano
Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano Albesani di Neive
Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano di Neive
Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano di Neive, Riserva
Bruno Giacosa Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto di Serralunga d’Alba
Bruno Giacosa Barolo, Le Rocche del Falletto
Bruno Giacosa Barolo, Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto, Riserva Speciale
Gaja Barbaresco
Gaja Barbaresco, Costa Russi
Gaja Barbaresco, Sorì Tildin
Gaja Barolo, Sperss
Gaja Sorì San Lorenzo
Gaja Sorì Tildin
Giacomo Conterno Vino Monfortino, Barolo
Masseto
Ornellaia
Sassicaia
Solaia
Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Case Basse
Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Intistieti
Soldera Brunello di Montalcino, Case Basse
Tignanello
