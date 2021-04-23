The global fine wine secondary auction market in “The Sotheby’s Wine Indices”

A series of easy-to-use indices for understanding the market performance of fine wines from different regions of the world, based on a single source, Sotheby’s, and on the results of all auctions in London, New York and Hong Kong, reflecting the global secondary auction market: these are “The Sotheby’s Wine Indices”, derived from auction sale prices, and therefore able to reflect the real market prices paid by both consumers and the trade.

An additional tool, available to collectors, investors, wine merchants, journalists, to analyze the price trends of hundreds of great labels, through an interactive index, through which to isolate time periods and wine regions, comparing prices with those of the most important stock exchange indexes. Each Index is composed by a minimum of 10 wines and a maximum of 157, selected among the most frequently sold ones, and by at least 10 vintages.

Along the same lines as Liv-ex, there is also an index dedicated to Italian wines, the “Sotheby’s Italy Market”, which includes a very restricted club of labels: Biondi-Santi, Bruno Giacosa, Gaja, Giacomo Conterno, Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia, Solaia, Soldera and Tignanello, in strict alphabetical order. The other sub-indexes are “Sotheby’s Bordeaux Market”, “Sotheby’s Bordeaux Icon”, “Sotheby’s Burgundy Market”, “Sotheby’s Burgundy Icons”, “Sotheby’s DRC”, “Sotheby’s Champagne Market”, “Sotheby’s Rhone Market” and “Sotheby’s California Market”.

Focus - All the labels of the “Sotheby’s Italy Market”

Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino

Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva

Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Asili

Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Bricco Asili Riserva

Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano

Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano Albesani di Neive

Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano di Neive

Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco, Santo Stefano di Neive, Riserva

Bruno Giacosa Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto di Serralunga d’Alba

Bruno Giacosa Barolo, Le Rocche del Falletto

Bruno Giacosa Barolo, Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto, Riserva Speciale

Gaja Barbaresco

Gaja Barbaresco, Costa Russi

Gaja Barbaresco, Sorì Tildin

Gaja Barolo, Sperss

Gaja Sorì San Lorenzo

Gaja Sorì Tildin

Giacomo Conterno Vino Monfortino, Barolo

Masseto

Ornellaia

Sassicaia

Solaia

Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Case Basse

Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Intistieti

Soldera Brunello di Montalcino, Case Basse

Tignanello

Copyright © 2000/2021