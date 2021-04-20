Dolce & Gabbana, the brand that dresses fine wines and shows wine territories on the catwalk

In the name of absolute Italian creativity and craftsmanship, represented at the highest level by two Italian symbols, such as haute couture and wine that have come together, from “clothes” designed to dress great Italian wines, to the most famous Italian wine territories “parading on the catwalk”, chosen as a set for commercials that are popular all over the world, to launch new and exclusive products. Therefore, the union with the artisans of taste gives life to actual “tailoring” productions that together represent the Italian high fashion style and the art of Italian food and wine. The “collection” of collaborations between Dolce & Gabbana and Italian wine & food is becoming richer and richer and narrating more and more about the beauty of Made in Italy to the world. The latest testimonials of the brand are the shepherds of Lunigiana, chosen for the new “D&G Family” campaign and the Maison’s digital project, where the stars are the historic Boschetti family, dedicated to sheep farming and keepers of the Massese sheep, an ancient native breed of the Massa Carrara area, representing the family value and the comparison between generations, photographed during the lockdown by Mattia Crocetti, a fellow student of the son of the owners.

The collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and Donnafugata has been “in the name of unconditional love for Sicily, the most authentic tradition and the human touch”. The first time for a small, prestigious production of a rosé wine, Rosa, launched in 2020 Internationally, and at the beginning of spring 2021 in the new Magnum format version, with a very special packaging, inspired by the Sicilian cart, and then, Tancredi 2016, whose limited edition “dress” is reminiscent of Baroque and aristocratic colors and shapes, as well as revolutionary values that were established in Sicily after the Unification of Italy, in homage to the work of “Il Gattopardo”, the famous character in the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, from which the wine, symbol of the Sicilian brand, takes its name.

Further, still in Sicily, the collaboration with the famous pastry shop, Fiasconaro that renewing traditions, gives life to top brand pastry products, such as Colombe and Panettone. In the last few years, the Maison has instead chosen Montepulciano, home of Nobile wine, as a set, like many Italian and International films before the two stylists, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, to launch their new men’s perfume “K”, in a commercial with the influencer, Mariano Di Vaio, directed by the photographer Mariano Vivanco, and shot between the historical Renaissance center of the city and the vineyards of his famous wine, on the notes of Ennio Morricone’s music, which has quickly become a cult.

