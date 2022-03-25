IT
Tuesday 29th of March 2022
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 569
25 March 2022, 17:50
Issue:
569
Print run:
4.359 Enonauti
Period:
March 21st - 25th 2022
In this issue
News
The Vernaccia di San Gimignano in the glass: our best tastings
23 March 2022
SMS
Generation Z approaches the cellar, spends an average of 60 euros, and cares about sustainability
23 March 2022
Report
Chianti, in the tastings of WineNews, a rich kaleidoscope between drinkability and pleasantness
22 March 2022
First Page
“Wine and music, universal languages that communicate emotions”, words and music by Gianna Nannini
19 March 2022
Focus
The wine market in Modern Distribution in 2021 reaches 3 billion euros: + 2.1%
22 March 2022
Wine & Food
Chianti Classico, the tasting of the Riserva and the Grand Selection 2018 and 2019
23 March 2022
For the Record
“Premio Gavi 2022” goes to the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium fot the best communication
21 March 2022