Chianti Classico, the tasting of the Riserva and the Grand Selection 2018 and 2019

Riserva and Gran Selezione – ten years of history – 2019 and 2018 are the co-protagonist of the “Chianti Classico Collection 2022”, completing the apical picture of the production offered by Gallo Nero, which, together, represents 43% of the production and 55% of the turnover (source: Maxidata) of a denomination which, in 2021, generated a turnover of 800 million euros, with a production value of over 500 million euros, marking a growth of +21% in sales on 2020 and +11% on 2019. A growing trend that continues also in 2022 which, at the end of February, already shows a +7% on the first two months of 2021 (here is all the data of the Chianti Classico). Waiting for the 11 “Uga” – Unità Geografiche Aggiuntive to arrive on the label (San Casciano, Montefioralle, Panzano, San Donato in Poggio, Castellina, Vagliagli, Greve, Lamole, Radda, Gaiole e Castelnuovo Berardenga), starting, initially, right from the Gran Selezione, a beginning of zoning, qualification of the vineyards and the qualities of Sangiovese areas of Chianti Classico, called to tell even better the uniqueness and specificity of the 7,200 hectares of vineyards of territory for its own complex nature (here the word of the producers on the introduction of Uga on the label).

A very promising year, as has already been widely shown, with a tendency to the regular-season trend, 2019, which enabled producers to offer both Riserva and Gran Selezione wines, on the one hand, capable of interpreting the favorable characteristics of the vintage and, in the other, and ever more readable homogeneity from the point of view of overall consistency of the denomination, with the character very often with a decisive territorial touch and accented personality contributions. Labels came out, especially in the scenario designed by the Riserva, well focused and in line with a trend of the Gallo Nero, both qualitative and stylistic, definitely growing and already with some point of “no return”. Even the 2018 vintage, especially in the cases of companies that presented it a year late, managed to come out with a certain authority, although it is a vintage that is not free from some critical issues both in its development up to the harvest and in the final result in the bottle.

After this – which is only in general, because in a vast territory such as the one that includes the Chianti Classico, the climatic situations are very varied – the Chianti Classico Riserva 2019 by Buondonno struck by character impact, with aromas of red fruits, with earthy and smoky accents to accompany a full and tonic gustatory progression. The chianti Classico Capraia Riserva 2019 by Rocca di Castagnoli is interesting, airy in the aromas and generous in the sip of vibrant continuity. At the limit of stylistic perfection, the Chianti Classico Montebuoni Riserva 2019 by Castello di Ama, with chiseled aromas and a fine and refined mouth. The more Mediterranean tone in Castello di Volpaia’s Chianti Classico Riserva 2019, with dark and concentrated aromas and juicy and long taste. A beautiful interpretation with a soberly modern profile in Dievole’s Chianti Classico Novecento Riserva 2019, which finds its strength in a refined and basically agile gustatory articulation.

Another memorable wine for the Chianti Classico Vigna Barbischio Riserva 2019 by Maurizio Alongi which fixes an entire territory, that of Gaiole, with clear and delicate aromas and a mouth with a continuous and compact flavor in its contrast tones. Beautiful version of the Chianti Classico Il Campitello Riserva 2019 by Monteraponi with defined aromas and savory and ample taste. The Chianti Classico Riserva 2019 by Recine is delightful in its aromatic articulation with pomegranate references, in a version that is also memorable. The Chianti Classico Camponi Riserva 2018 by Cinciano is well executed and the Chianti Classico Lareale Riserva 2018 by Lamole di Lamole is equally impeccable, particularly lively. The Chianti Classico Borro del Diavolo Riserva 2018 by Ormanni is solid and austere.

On the side of the Gran Selezione, the Chianti Classico Badia a Passignano 2019 by Antinori has a pleasant impact on a modern style, together with the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Castello di Fonterutoli 2019 by Foonterutoli, to wchic is added a savory and smocku trait. Well done the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Il Cortile 2019 of the Castello di Querceto, with dense tannins and always in the foreground. The Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna del Sorbo 2019 by Fontodi is concentrated and broad, referring to its generous sub-area of production, the “Conca d’oro” of Panzano. Pleasantly sweet and fragrant features in the taste of the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Tenuta di Fizzano 2019 by Rocca delle Macìe, with basically intense aromas. The Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2019 by I Fabbri is very centred to expressits corporate style and the area of origin, the sub-area of Lamole, with grace and with an articulated and compelling execution. The Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna Il Poggio del Castello di Montesanto faces with great authority a vintage with a thousand critical issues, offering a defined aromatic background and a savory and continuous taste.

Copyright © 2000/2022