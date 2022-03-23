Generation Z approaches the cellar, spends an average of 60 euros, and cares about sustainability

They approach the winery thanks to the internet, they prefer a visit with a tasting, they spend up to 60 euros per person and are very interested in sustainability practices. It is the consumers of the “Z” generation, between 20 and 25 years especially, on which the market analysis of the Consortium of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano has focused. According to the research, carried out among the wineries in the area (where the Anteprima of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano returns from today to March 28), 93% of these have already begun to receive “Z” consumers who, for over 70%, arrive via the internet (private website or booking portals), and 12.5% by word of mouth. The preferred type of visit, for 81.3%, is the story of the company followed by a tasting, for 15.6% only tasting.

Among the main curiosities requested by “Generation Z” consumers are the practices in the cellar, but above all sustainability or what actions the companies take to support the territory and the environment. Consumer “Z” would pay a great deal of interest to this issue (for 23%), and the general interest of 15% of the audience. The average expenditure of young consumers for 50% does not exceed 30 euros, but for 40.6% it goes beyond up to 60 euros, lower (9.4%) that goes from 61 to 100 euros. To better accommodate these new consumers, companies have undertaken training activities: over 40% of respondents said they had organized ad hoc initiatives, particularly through educational visits to the company, with small courses on place or online. According to 37% of the wineries interviewed, the average level of general wine preparation is between sufficient and medium-high. What are the new consumer trends? Rose wines, sustainable wines rich in history, the possibility of finding bottles on the internet through e-commerce.

