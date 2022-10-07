IT
Sunday 9th of October 2022 - Last Update: 10:17
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 597
07 October 2022, 16:49
597
4.393 Enonauti
October 3rd - 7th 2022
In this issue
News
There are also 12 Italians in the “Top 100 Best Buys” 2022 by “Wine Enthusiast”
06 October 2022
Wines and wineries awarded, but also reflections on the future of wine: here is Slow Wine 2023
05 October 2022
The Basilica of San Marco and the network of wine capitals received the 41st Premio Masi
28 September 2022
Harvest 2022, from Alto Adige to Sicily, producers in chorus: “vintage beyond expectations”
02 October 2022
Liv-ex, all indexes return to growth in September 2022. Tuscans push Italy 100 to +1.9%
06 October 2022
Gambero Rosso, Bertani (Angelini Wines & Estates) is the “Winery of the Year 2023”
05 October 2022
Fewer wineries, but larger: Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) photographed the wine scene
03 October 2022