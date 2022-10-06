There are also 12 Italians in the “Top 100 Best Buys” 2022 by “Wine Enthusiast”

In a global economic phase characterized by galloping inflation, rising energy and raw material costs, and fears over the difficult situation in Ukraine, value for money is increasingly important in the choices of international consumers. That’s why the “Top 100 Best Buys” 2022 by “Wine Enthusiast”, which lines up the world’s 100 best wines priced at a maximum of $15 on the shelf, becomes even more interesting.

There are also 12 Italian labels in the ranking, demonstrating the high regard overseas for viticulture in Italy (the new tasters of Italian wines for the U.S. magazine are Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari). The first of the Italians is, at No. 15 in the Top 100, Zenato’s Bardolino Chiaretto 2021, followed at No. 32 by Fiorini’s Lambrusco di Sorbara Corte degli Attimi 2020, at No. 34 by Paltrinieri’s Lambrusco di Sorbara Piria 2020, at No. 35 by Deltetto’s Roero Daivej 2021, at No. 43 by Chianti Classico Cavaliere d’Oro 2018 Castello di Gabbiano, at No. 49 by Tenuta Rapitalà’s Nero d’Avola Alto Reale 2020, at No. 66 by IGT Salento Alice Verdeca 2020 by Produttori di Manduria, at No. 69 by Morellino di Scansano Bio 2020 by La Selva, at No. 78 by Prosecco Collezione 96 Brut Rosé 2021 by Masottina, at No. 87 by Pinot Grigio 2021 by Mezzacorona, at No. 89 by Bardolino Chiaretto Infinito 2021 by Santi, at No. 95 by Cannonau di Sardegna Salana 2020 by Vigneti Zanatta.

The 2022 ranking is dominated in general by U.S. wines - first place goes to the California-based Highlands 41 2020 Black Granite Red - reflecting, according to “Wine Enthusiast”, “the general popularity of domestic wine and the determination of many producers to keep prices affordable”, In addition to Italy’s 12 places there are also 9 labels from France, 7 each for Argentina and Spain, and reports for Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel, South Africa and Slovenia.

