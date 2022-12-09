IT
Monday 12th of December 2022 - Last Update: 11:32
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 606
09 December 2022, 17:39
606
4.422 Enonauti
December 5th - 9th 2022
In this issue
News
Federvini Observatory: wine exports approaching record 8 billion euros
02 December 2022
SMS
The Liv-ex 100 is negative for the second month in a row (-0,4%). Poggio di Sotto soar
06 December 2022
Report
Schenk Italian Wineries in Piedmont, partnering with Cantina Vallebelbo cooperative
01 December 2022
First Page
“Top 100 Wines of Italy 2022” by James Suckling: Barolo at no. 1, but 21 out of 100 wines are Igt Toscana
06 December 2022
Focus
Italian wine challenges the ocean: the first 1,000 bottles set sail for the U.S.
06 December 2022
Wine & Food
Vinarius winemakers in 2022: sales down because of the hot summer, but hope is for end of the year sales
06 December 2022
For the Record
EU promotion, wine and meat are “safe” from funding cut, at least for 2023
09 December 2022