The Liv-ex 100 is negative for the second month in a row (-0,4%). Poggio di Sotto soar

After more than a year and a half of consistent growth, its second consecutive month of decline for the Liv-ex 100 (-0.4% in November), i.e. the reference point for monitoring fine wine prices, which analyses the price trend of the 100 most sought-after wines on the secondary market (including Barolo Mascarello’s 2016 Barolo, Comm. G.B. Burlotto’s Barolo Monvigliero 2016, Gaja’s Barbaresco 2018, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 and 2014, Masseto 2016 and 2017 and Ornellaia 2018 by Frescobaldi, Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Poggio di Sotto, Sassicaia 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2018 and Tignanello 2016 and 2018 by Antinori and Soldera Case Basse 2016) which is news in itself, after the 0.5% drop recorded in October 2022.

However, the growth of the Liv-ex 100 has been sustained (+7.1%) since the beginning of the year, and the figure is decidedly positive even when compared to a year ago (+9.9%), whereas what is concerning is the Liv-ex 50, the index that analyses the price trend of the last ten vintages of Bordeaux’s Premier Grand Cru Classe, (Lafite Rothschild, Margaux, Mouton Rothschild Haut Brion, and Latour), which, in November 2022, left the 1.1%, and has grown by just 3.2% since the beginning of the year. The Liv-ex 1000, which includes Bordeaux 500, Bordeaux Legends 40, Burgundy 150, Champagne 50, Rhone 100, Italy 100, and Rest of the World 60, offering a broader synthesis of the global fine wines market, loses, however, the 0.6% in November, but since the beginning of the year, the performance has been decidedly positive: +13.6%. Despite the general difficulties of a market where the pound’s recovery against the dollar is felt, some have stood out, beginning with Poggio di Sotto’s Brunello di Montalcino 2016, whose prices have increased by 15.1% in November 2022, coming in at 1,637 pounds per case. That of the ColleMassari brand is the best performance of the month, ahead of four Burgundy labels, all from 2018, the second most traded vintage on the Liv-ex of Burgundy wines in 2022: Domaine Armand Rousseau Chambertin, Domaine des Lambrays - Clos des Lambrays, Domaine Trapet Chambertin and Armand Rousseau de Bèze.

