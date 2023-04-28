IT
Tuesday 2nd of May 2023 - Last Update: 18:39
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 626
28 April 2023, 17:42
626
4511 Enonauti
April 24th - 28th 2023
In this issue
News
The system of villa-farms in the Chianti Classico candidate for Unesco heritage
21 April 2023
SMS
Wine territories are entering the market thanks to companies. Like Seggiano, on the Amiata
21 April 2023
Report
First auction of historic vintages from Masseto’s “vault” rocks at Sotheby’s: 376,625 euros
28 April 2023
First Page
Wine and prices: large denominations are growing, while generic and “entry level” wines are declining
24 April 2023
Focus
Wine, what a struggle in large-scale retail! In the first quarter, volumes at -6.1%, values at +2%
27 April 2023
Wine & Food
From Space to the vineyard: a mineral might (also) help in the battle against drought
24 April 2023
For the Record
Italian agrifood exports are a fast train: what a growth in the last decade
27 April 2023