First auction of historic vintages from Masseto’s “vault” rocks at Sotheby’s: 376,625 euros

Put together the best vintages of one of the most highly rated Italian wines at auction, with the added value of “ex cellar” provenance, and success is assured. And so it was for the first auction of historic vintages of Masseto coming directly from the “vault” of the Tuscan estate, a Bolgheri jewel of the Frescobaldi group, beaten at Sotheby’s, reached the exceptional result of 376,625.00 euros, awarding all 46 lots, which spanned three decades: from the 1996 vintage, to 2016. These included 35 cases containing the 2006, 2010 and 2011 vintages, as well as magnums, double magnums, Imperials and a single Nabucodonosor of 2010, which was sold for 56,250 euros tripling the initial estimate and setting a new record for Masseto at auction.

The announcement of the sale in March, they tell us from Masseto, created so much anticipation among wine collectors that by sundown on the first day of the auction, April 12, bids had already been placed for 100% of the lots. Yesterday, at closing, a final flurry of bids pushed the sales total well above the presale maximum estimate of 200,000 euros, with collectors from all over Europe, the Americas and Asia competing for one or more of the just 132 bottles offered in various formats.

Over the years Masseto has earned a unique place in the pantheon of collectible wines to become one of the most prized and coveted wines. Amayès Aouli, Sotheby’s Head of Wine, Europe, said, “These important results, not least the price of Nabucodonosor, testify to the quality of the wine produced by Masseto and underscore the unprecedented opportunity to purchase bottles directly from the vault. We received offers from all over the world, with a real head-to-head among buyers. It was a pleasure to partner with this iconic estate for such a special occasion and bring its wines to as wide an audience as possible”.

“A super result in this auction”, said Giovanni Geddes, CEO of Masseto, “which closed above all expectations. Collectors and professionals showed enthusiasm for our wines. This is the best recognition Masseto can receive. And thanks also to Sotheby’s for their professionalism and passion”. “It makes us proud that the work of an entire team is so highly esteemed internationally, and it gives us great pleasure to know that these wines will be treasured and also enjoyed by great enthusiasts who will be able to appreciate their identity, history, and uniqueness”, added Axel Heinz, director of the estate (whose collaboration with Ornellaia and Masseto will end on June 30, 2023, after 17 years, to return to Chateau Lescombes in Bordeaux).

For this special auction, Sotheby’s and Masseto in early 2023 selected vintages by choosing bottles directly from the estate’s most secret cellar space, the vault, dug beneath the vineyard: an extraordinarily designed place where bottles from each vintage of Masseto rest in perfect condition, each in its own steel cradle. All Masseto Caveau bottles are presented in oak crates handcrafted by a Bolgheri artisan, numbered and with a certificate of origin signed by Axel Heinz, director of the estate. In addition, each bottle is accompanied by a Prooftag®, attesting to the authenticity of the wine. This includes the date of the bottle’s release from the Caveau, also shown on the front label: April 2023. In addition, the word “vault” is on each capsule and on the guarantee seals that close the wooden crates-an additional confirmation of provenance.

