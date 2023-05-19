IT
Wednesday 24th of May 2023 - Last Update: 13:00
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 629
19 May 2023, 16:55
Issue:
629
Print run:
4.515 Enonauti
Period:
May 15th - 19th 2023
In this issue
News
Valpolicella: peace made between Consorzio Vini Valpolicella and Famiglie Storiche
18 May 2023
SMS
Federvini, Uiv and Ceev, formal complaint to the European Commission against the Irish label
16 May 2023
Report
Wine and stocks, the trend is not reversed: in April 56.6 million hectoliters, +5% compared to 2022
15 May 2023
First Page
Luxury tourism, wine and food tourism, sustainable tourism: the future of Sicily
18 May 2023
Focus
Italian wine exports return to growth in February 2023: +3.6% to €1.05 billion
17 May 2023
Wine & Food
100% organic (even in specifications) and “vineyard”: the future of Valdarno di Sopra Doc
17 May 2023
For the Record
Duemani, the company of Luca D’Attoma in the Costa Toscana, passes to Tenute del Leone Alato
16 May 2023