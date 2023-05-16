Duemani, the company of Luca D’Attoma in the Costa Toscana, passes to Tenute del Leone Alato

Duemani, the company founded in 2000 by Elena Celli and Luca D’Attoma, internationally renowned winemaker and consultant for brands such as Tua Rita, Poggio al Tesoro, San Polo, Tolaini, Tenute Lunelli and Monte delle Vigne, which has 12 hectares of vineyards in the Costa Toscana (7.5 hectares in Riparbella, planted in 2001, and 4.5 in Castellina Marittima), made in biodynamics, and from which 60,000 bottles of international varieties are obtained (Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Alicante, Grenache and Merlot) 66% of which is distributed abroad and the remained one in Italy, passes 100% into the hands of Tenute del Leone Alato, for a figure between 6 and 8 million euros, according to WineNews estimates. For the now independent wine branch of Genagricola, the largest Italian agricultural company, with 13,000 hectares cultivated, owned by one of the most important insurance groups, Generali, the acquisition of Duemani would be only the first step in Tuscany, which has been for a long time in the growth strategies of Tenute del Leone Alato.

An acquisition that, according to Igor Boccardo, managing director of Leone Alato, “is fully in accordance with our wine hub’s strategy: to increase the value of sales through a quality path that begins with the location of the hectares of vineyards owned”. The Tenute del Leone Alato must be able to count on farms that are very different from one another, with an identity and rooted in the Italian regions with the highest wine-growing vocation, such as Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli (for a total of 780 hectares of vineyards with 47 different vines, in largely autochthonous, from which 65 wines are born, of which 56 with PDO, ed) and from today also Tuscany. The portfolio companies’ storytelling, positioning, and promotion are guided by decisions that focus on the respect and enhancement of the territory and the people who live there, ensuring maximum expression through sustainable choices in agronomic management and beyond”. In this sense, adds Igor Boccardo, “Duemani is an important new step in the strategy for expanding the owned estates: it adds to the current portfolio a farm with a high reputation, both nationally and internationally. The operation was made possible by the sales targets we have set. The strategy for Duemani is fully shared with Elena Celli and Luca d’Attoma, and will be in the wake of continuity”. Luca D’Attoma, who will remain in the company as a consultant winemaker, also considers the change as “a great growth opportunity to achieve further success, such as to confirm the value of a territory and of the company. Retaining my position as a consultant winemaker motivates me to support Duemani, as I am part of a workgroup of exceptional competence and professionalism with whom I will be able to chart the future course”.

