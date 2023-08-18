IT
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 642
18 August 2023, 17:52
Issue:
642
Print run:
4.559 Enonauti
Period:
August 14th - 18th 2023
In this issue
News
Liv-ex 100 is still down: -3.1% in July. In 2023 only Ornellaia 2019 grew +6.5%
09 August 2023
SMS
Exports, the sharp slowdown of Italian wine: +0.4% in the first five months of 2023
14 August 2023
Report
“50 Best Wine Trips” by “Decanter”: Tuscany tops the list, ahead of Champagne and California
07 August 2023
First Page
Inflation, cost of money and slow consumption weigh on Italian wineries
10 August 2023
Focus
Liv-ex 100 is still down: -3.1% in July. In 2023 only Ornellaia 2019 grew +6.5%
09 August 2023
Wine & Food
The love of VIPs for Italy and the Italian lifestyle, also thanks to cuisine and wine
09 August 2023
For the Record
Toast with Made in Italy excellence for one of the best-known international events in Italy
14 August 2023