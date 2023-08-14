Toast with Made in Italy excellence for one of the best-known international events in Italy

From Woody Allen to Sofia Coppola, from Emma Stone to Jessica Chastain, passing through Adam Driver, Bradley Cooper and Tilda Swinton. Not only Hollywood stars and personalities from the international jet set: among the protagonists of the Venice International Film Festival, edition no. 80, scheduled from 30 August to 9 September, there will also be wines from the Abruzzo brand Masciarelli, one of the wineries symbols of Italian oenology, which is renewing its partnership with one of the most famous and refined events in Italy.

The winery labels, which has always been an ambassador of art and beauty, will be at the centre of the aperitifs and stage events between the Cinematograph Space Ente dello Spettacolo and the Terrazza Cinematografo by Atlas Concorde, in the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort: the Montepulciano of Abruzzo Doc Riserva from the “Iskra” line and Rosso Terre di Chieti Igt from the “Castello di Semivicoli” line will accompany, in particular, the special initiatives and exclusive private parties that will enliven the spaces of the Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo where, throughout the festival, from morning to late at night, events, presentations and interviews will alternate by institutions, cultural organizations, independent productions and companies operating in the world of cinema.

“We are very happy to be able to work with the Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo at the Venice Film Festival - declares Miriam Lee Masciarelli, brand manager of Masciarelli Tenute Agricole - art, in all its forms, is a founding element of the Masciarelli house. For this reason, it fills us with pride that our wines can be present at such an important cultural initiative, contributing to the recognition and prestige of our land, with its extraordinary biodiversity and terroir, as well as its wine heritage”. The decision to offer guests Montepulciano “Iskra” is not random: the name of this wine comes from the Slavic language, in homage to Mrs. Cvetic’s territory of origin, and means “spark”, just like the countless movie stars who will shine in Venice during the days of the Exhibition. The connection to the seventh art is also confirmed by the label, which features a bright star alongside a romantic black and white illustration that transports us to the era of expressionist films from the 1920s.

The Masciarelli winery was born in 1981 thanks to Gianni Masciarelli, a symbol figure of Abruzzo oenology and a great innovator, who, with his work, has contributed to making the wines of the area known and valued, positioning Abruzzo among the most important Italian wine regions. Since 2008 the company has been owned by Marina Cvetic and her daughter Miriam Lee Masciarelli. Masciarelli is an ambassador in Italy and around the world for the excellence of Abruzzo wines, with an annual production of over 2 million bottles and exports to 58 countries.

