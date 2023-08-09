The love of VIPs for Italy and the Italian lifestyle, also thanks to cuisine and wine

To live a “day as Italians”, at least until they are recognized. This continues to be the wish also for VIPs on their Italian vacations. Driven by the travel stories of the famous writers of the past and the painted views of the greatest artists of every era, even before the iconic images of Italy in cinema, it is possible to say that the stars’ love for Italy was born before Hollywood. In nourishing the dream of the “dolce vita”, cuisine and wine play an important role - there is no celebrity who hasn’t been immortalized at least once at the table - alongside the choice of destinations, once the most glamorous locations, today also the small rural villages and the wine territories, a symbol of the beauty of Italy of a thousand bell towers, of its history and culture, of its landscapes and of its biodiversity, which surprises them in the glass and on the plate. All of these things fascinate today’s VIPs and, let’s say it, they are the best spot for Italy, which is also good for our world, that of food and wine. And summer 2023 is no exception, with a real roundup of celebrities on holiday in Italy, from Robert De Niro to Leonardo Di Caprio, from Keanu Reeves to Russel Crowe, from Oliver Stone to Tom Cruise, from Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to regulars like George Clooney and Helen Mirren.

Copyright © 2000/2023