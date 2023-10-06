IT
Saturday 7th of October 2023 - Last Update: 18:21
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 649
06 October 2023, 17:00
Issue:
649
Print run:
4591 Enonauti
Period:
October 2nd - 6th 2023
See newsletter
In this issue
News
From Umbria to Champagne: Scacciadiavoli has acquired the Marie Clugny brand
04 October 2023
SMS
From Chicago to Belgrade, from the USA to the Balkans, the international autumn of Italian wine with Vinitaly
02 October 2023
Report
The “Excellent Vine Award”, unique in Europe, goes to farmers, the “Landscape Sculptors”
01 October 2023
First Page
The made-in-Italy wine ship between the uncertain waters of Italy, and the rough waters of Europe
29 September 2023
Focus
“Best Buys 2023” by “The Wine Enthusiast”, 17 Italian labels presented, Planeta and Tommasi at the top in the USA
05 October 2023
Wine & Food
Italian wine brands stars of the charity auction, “The Golden Vines” for the Gérard Basset Foundation
03 October 2023
For the Record
The restored Tenuta Tascante and the new Graci winery awarded at “In/Architettura 2023 Sicilia”
03 October 2023