From Umbria to Champagne: Scacciadiavoli has acquired the Marie Clugny brand

There are many acquisitions and mergers in the vibrant world of Italian wine, but it is uncommon for an Italian company to decide and succeed in investing abroad, particularly in the most prestigious markets. Today, an operation with an international profile is gaining prominence, in a denomination that has historically been rather impervious to foreign capital.

Scacciadiavoli, the historic Montefalco brand founded in 1884 and owned by the Pambuffetti family for seventy years, has acquired the small Champagne brand Marie Clugny (for an undisclosed sum) at the end of a year-long process of research and relationships that brought Amilcare, Liù, and Jacopo Pambuffetti, at the helm of Scacciadiavoli, up to Cramant.

Here, 9 kilometres from Epernay, one of the most suitable areas, between the limestone soils and the legendary Campanian chalk from which the most elegant Chardonnays are born, the first four labels were produced: Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs zero dosage Grand Cru, Blanc de Noirs Brut Premiere Cru and Tradition Brut.

An international project that expands the company’s know-how by exploring new market segments, aimed at numbered and limited production, aiming for excellence, but also a new challenge led by the Scacciadiavoli wine team (Liù Pambuffetti and Stefano Chioccioli), already a pioneer in Italy in the sparkling production of an indigenous red grape variety such as Sagrantino.

