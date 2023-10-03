Italian wine brands stars of the charity auction, “The Golden Vines” for the Gérard Basset Foundation

The 130 lots on the online auction that will accompany “The Golden Vines Awards” 2023, from October 13th to 15th, in Paris, has a consolidated formula. There will be something for everyone’s taste - once in a lifetime experiences, unique bottles that are not on the market, lunches with the most famous wine producers in the world and dinners at the iconic tables of global cuisine. The three-day experience includes exclusive tastings of the best wines in the world, Michelin-starred dinners, private experiences and Masterclasses with the oenologists and wine producers from the most famous wineries as well as the most talented sommeliers, in various locations around the Ville Lumière.

Crurated will host “The 2023 Golden Vines Online Charity Auction” on its platform. The producers have made available lots and much more to support the charitable projects of the “Gérard Basset Foundation”, the non-profit organization founded on the legacy and in memory of Gérard Basset. The foundation sponsors wine education programs related to diversity and inclusion, such as the Taylor's Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship, Internship & Mentorship Programs, the Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships, the Hennessy Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship in Spirits, and many other scholarships. The most coveted lot, at the auction starting price, 57.500 euros, includes a one-way private jet, for a maximum of six guests, for the company that wins “The 2023 Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe Award”, which will offer its guests a stay, a dinner, and a three-liter bottle of its flagship wine.

The Major Food Group has made available another coveted lot, for four people to attend a Brooklyn Nets NBA game at the spectacular Barclays Center in New York, in the very front rows, a bottle of wine and then dinner in the legendary “Crown Club” at the Barclays Center (and a 1.000 US dollars credit for wine or other spirits), starting from 35.000 euros. Fashion lovers, instead, will enjoy the “Gucci Exclusive Experience” offer to fly to Florence in business class, a private visit to the Gucci Visions Exhibition, stay in a 5-star luxury hotel and dinner (or lunch) at the Gucci Osteria, one Michelin star (starting at 5.750 euros).

Many other Italian brands, from Tuscany to Piedmont, are also ready to open their doors to unique tastings, large formats and lunches with the most famous wine producers of wine lovers and collectors public. Poggio di Sotto, spearhead of Claudio Tipa’s ColleMassari Group and Brunello di Montalcino brand, offers a selection of six vintages (2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016) and a stay in Montecucco for six people. Il Marroneto is offering three magnums of Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie (2005, 2017 and 2018) signed by the vigneron, Alessandro Mori, who will host four people for a tour and a VIP tasting. The “Ultimate Bolgheri Experience” of Tenuta San Guido, offers a magnum of Sassicaia 1996 signed by Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta, and a VIP tour including lunch and tasting for six people. The “Barbaresco Experience” by Gaja is offering a 5 liter format of Barolo “Sperss” 2014, a VIP tour and tasting for 6 people with Giovanni Gaja.

Further, the “Bolgheri Experience” signed by Ornellaia (Frescobaldi), has made available a rare 6 liter of the 2008 vintage signed by the oenologist, Olga Fusari, who will accompany six guests on a VIP tour, a tasting and a visit to the vineyards. Returning then to Florence, Marquis Gerardo Gondi will host four guests at Palazzo Gondi, in the center of the city, with whom he will share a fine dinner, as well as a magnum of Marchesi Gondi Villa Bossi 2003 and a vertical of six vintages, from 2000 onwards, of Chianti Classico. Then the “Barbaresco Experience”, is offering a double magnum of Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2008 signed by Bruno Giacosa, a VIP tour for six people and four limited edition “Red Cases” of 12 vintages each of its two iconic wines, Testamatta and Colore, by Bibi Graetz.

The Argiano Dimore Wine Resort is offering three nights for six guests, and six magnums of Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Del Suolo 2018, signed by the CEO of Argiano, Bernardino Sani; two nights at the Casanova di Neri Relais, for two guests, and three magnums of Brunello di Montalcino 2019, Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Nuova 2019 and Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2018, signed by Giacomo Neri; a VIP tour, and an overnight stay at Tenuta Sette Ponti for six people, and three bottles of Oreno of 4 different vintages (2008, 2013, 2015 and 2019), the flagship label of the Group led by the Moretti Cuseri family. The “Ultimate Brunello di Montalcino” of Castiglion del Bosco is offering an excellent lot: two nights at the 5-star luxury Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, dinner at the starred Campo del Drago, VIP tasting and a five liter bottle of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Millecento 2015. Delving into the history of Brunello of Montalcino, the “Montalcino Experience” by Biondi Santi, has made available a lot that includes a six liter format of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016, signed by the CEO Giampiero Bertolini, who will also host a VIP tour and tasting for 4 people. The final “Montalcino” lot is signed by Tassi, who have offered a six liter format of Brunello di Montalcino 2018 “Franci”, signed by the owner, Fabio Tassi, and two nights in the Brunello village including a VIP tour, a tasting and a dinner tasting the company’s old vintages.

From Tuscany we go to Piedmont, and Luca Roagna’s “Barbaresco Experience”, a three liter format of Barolo 2017 Pajè Vecchie Viti, VIP tour, and tasting for 4 people. In Valpolicella, the experience of the Bertani Amarone brand includes a case of iconic vintages (1980, 1994 and 2013), signed by the wine director and Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi, a private wine tour and tasting for 8 guests and a lunch in the church of All Saints Day, usually closed to the public. In Chianti Classico, the Querciabella lot includes two-three liter bottles of Camartina 2006, signed by winemaker Manfred Ing, two nights in a luxury resort and a dinner for two by the Michelin-starred Chef Filippo Saporito. Roberto Voerzio is offering a generous collection of large formats (a three liter Langhe Merlot 2013, a three liter Barolo La Serra 2019, three liters of Barolo Torriglione 2011, a magnum of Barbera Pozzo 2017 and a magnum of Barolo Sarmassa 2018), and a VIP tour of the company.

Ferrari, the Trentodoc bubbles brand of the Lunelli family, is offering the “Trento Italian Experience”, a magnum of Giulio Ferrari Collezione 2001, signed by Matteo Bruno Lunelli, a VIP tasting for two including lunch at Locanda Margon, and the Michelin starred Chef Edoardo Fumagalli, and a helicopter tour over the company's vineyards. Finally, the last of the many Italian lots, the “Abruzzo Experience” by Emidio Pepe, offering two nights guests of the iconic Abruzzo company and a three liter bottle of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2001, signed by the vigneron Emidio Pepe.

Obviously, from Burgundy to Bordeaux and Champagne, large formats, old vintages and exclusive experiences will be the stars of dozens of lots signed by the famous French brands, such as Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Krug, the legendary Liber Pater, Maison Ruinart, Château Latour, Domaine Leflaive, Château Le Pin, Domaine Jean-Yves Bizot, Veuve Clicquot, Charles Heidsieck, Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Petrus, Louis Roederer, Château Pichon Baron, Salon, Château Cos d'Estournel, Château Figeac and Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux, just to mention the most well known to the general public. Also, many famous wine producers in the rest of the wine world from Spain to the United States, Portugal, Australia, from Argentina to Chile, such as Taylor's, Harlan Estate, Clos Apalta, Pingus, Vega Sicilia, Familia Torres, Marqués de Riscal, Opus One, Seña and Catena Zapata. They are all united under a single purpose - solidarity and support for the “Gérard Basset Foundation”.

