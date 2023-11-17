IT
Wednesday 22nd of November 2023 - Last Update: 18:35
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 655
17 November 2023, 17:58
Issue:
655
Print run:
4633 Enonauti
Period:
November 13th - 17th 2023
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Vinarius 2023 wine shops: “positive, considering the economic situation”
12 November 2023
SMS
Red wines are suffering and Tuscany confirms it: bottlings at -8% in October 2023 (Avito data)
15 November 2023
Report
CMO Promotion, allocated 17.9 million euros of co-financing on the national quota
13 November 2023
First Page
“Opera Wine 2024”, here are the 131 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator”
13 November 2023
Focus
“Top 100” 2023 by “Wine Spectator”: Brunello from Argiano at No. 1, but Chianti Classico triumphs
13 November 2023
Wine & Food
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, in 2023 -10% sales, but +4.7% value
13 November 2023
For the Record
Wine and exports, timid signs of recovery: values at -0.7% in first 8 months 2023, volumes at +0.8%
16 November 2023