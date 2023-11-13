“Opera Wine 2024”, here are the 131 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator”

131 wineries, with 25 “all timers”, present from the first 2012 edition (Allegrini, Antinori, Bruno Giacosa, Ca’ del Bosco, Castello di Ama, Castello di Volpaia, Famiglia Cotarella, Ferrari, Feudi di San Gregorio, Fontodi, Livio Felluga, Lungarotti, Masi, Masciarelli, Nino Negri, Ornellaia, Paolo Scavino, Pieropan, Planeta, San Felice, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tormaresca, Umani Ronchi and Zenato), three absolute debuts (Abruzzo’s La Valentina, Tenuta di Argiano, whose Brunello di Montalcino 2018 was elected, in recent days, to the top of the “Top 100” by Wine Spectator as “Wine Of The Year”, and Isole and Olena, which for some time now has been part of the Descours family’s Epi group, such as Tenuta Greppo - Biondi Santi, the winery where Brunello di Montalcino was born in the 19th century, ed.), the Langhe of Barolo the territory with the most wineries present, and Antinori, the family that symbolizes the history and success of Italian wine, present with no less than four wineries (Jermann, from Friuli Venezia Giulia, Prunotto, from the Langhe, Tormaresca, in Puglia, as well as, clearly, Marchesi Antinori, in Tuscany), for an ever-changing mosaic capable of telling the story of the quality and diversity of Italian wine: these are the highlights (and the list, which WineNews is able to anticipate, in focus), of the wineries selected by “Wine Spectator” for “Opera Wine 2024”, unveiled today at “Wine2Wine”, the Business Forum by Veronafiere, for the big tasting (and the only one held abroad by the most widespread and influential magazine in the U.S. and international wine market) that now, by tradition, precedes Vinitaly. And which will be staged, in 2024, on April 13, launching the sprint to the most important Italian wine fair, Vinitaly, scheduled, in Verona, from April 14 to 17. 131, as mentioned, the wineries selected this year, in a list that has always varied in number and composition (130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021, a special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019 and 107 in 2018, to stop at the last few years). Among the regions, Tuscany is by far the most represented with 33 wineries, ahead of Piedmont with 19, Veneto with 18 and Sicily with 16 wineries.

Focus - The 131 wineries selected for “Opera Wine 2024” by “Wine Spectator”

Abruzzo

La Valentina

Masciarelli

Basilicata

D’Angelo

Elena Fucci

Grifalco

Calabria

Vincenzo Ippolito

Campania

Colli di Lapio di Romano Clelia

Feudi di San Gregorio

Mastroberardino

Quintodecimo

Salvatore Molettieri

Azienda Agricola San Salvatore 1988

Terredora di Paolo

Emilia-Romagna

Tenuta Pederzana

Friuli Venezia-Giulia

Bastianich

Jermann

Livio Felluga

Marco Felluga - Russiz Superiore

Vie di Romans

Lazio

Famiglia Cotarella

Liguria

Terenzuola

Lombardia

Arpepe

Bellavista

Ca’ del Bosco

Conte Vistarino

Guido Berlucchi

Nino Negri

Marche

Bisci

Garofoli

Umani Ronchi

Molise

Catabbo Cantine

Piemonte

Poderi Aldo Conterno

Cavallotto

Elvio Cogno

Bruno Giacosa

Comm. G.B. Burlotto

G.D. Vajra

Mascarello Giuseppe & Figlio

Sandrone Luciano

Marchesi di Barolo

Massolino Vigna Rionda

Oddero Poderi e Cantine

Paolo Scavino

Pecchenino

Pio Cesare

Produttori del Barbaresco

Prunotto

Ratti

Roagna

Vietti

Puglia

Masseria Li Veli

Tormaresca

Sardegna

Agripunica

Argiolas

Sicilia

Benanti

Carranco

Cusumano

Donnafugata

Azienda Agricola Francesco Tornatore

Feudi del Pisciotto

Feudo Maccari

Feudo Montoni di Fabio Sireci

Graci

Morgante

Passopisciaro

Pietradolce

Planeta

Tasca d’Almerita - Tenuta Regaleali

Tenuta delle Terre Nere

Zisola

Trentino Alto Adige

Nals Margreid

Cantina Terlano

Elena Walch

Ferrari Trento

San Leonardo

Toscana

Altesino

Marchesi Antinori

Argiano

Ricasoli

Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo

Boscarelli

Canalicchio di Sopra

Carpineto

Casanova di Neri

Banfi

Castello di Albola

Castello di Ama

Castello di Monsanto

Castello di Volpaia

Fèlsina

Fontodi

Il Poggione

Isole e Olena

Istine

Lamole di Lamole

Le Macchiole

Marchesi Frescobaldi

Ornellaia

Petrolo

Poggerino

Rocca delle Macìe

Rocca di Montegrossi

San Felice

San Filippo

Fattoria San Giusto a Rentennano

Tenuta San Guido

Valdicava

Vecchie Terre di Montefili

Umbria

Arnaldo Caprai

Lungarotti

Scacciadiavoli

Tabarrini

Valle d’Aosta

Les Crêtes

Veneto

Allegrini

Bertani

Gerardo Cesari

Gini

Pieropan

Masi

Monte del Frà

Graziano Prà

Anselmi

Dal Forno Romano

Suavia

Tedeschi

Tommasi

Bussola Tommaso

Zenato Winery

Masottina

Nino Franco

Villa Sandi

OperaWine 2024: there are 3 wineries participating for the first time:

1. La Valentina - Abruzzo

2. Argiano - Toscana

3. Isole e Olena - Toscana

The wineries selected for the 2024 edition, which did not participate in the 2023 edition, are 6:

1. Vincenzo Ippolito - Calabria

2. Terenzuola - Liguria

3. Villa Sandi - Veneto

4. Prunotto - Piemonte

5. Pietradolce - Sicilia

6. Gerardo Cesari - Veneto

There are 8 wineries not selected for the 2024 edition (present, however, in 2023):

1. Librandi - Calabria

2. Montevetrano - Campania

3. Gravner - Friuli Venezia Giulia

4. Cantine Lunae Bosoni - Liguria

5. Rainoldi - Lombardia

6. Leone de Castris - Puglia

7. Siro Pacenti - Toscana

8. Zymè - Veneto

