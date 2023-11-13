“Opera Wine 2024”, here are the 131 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator”

131 wineries, with 25 “all timers”, present from the first 2012 edition (Allegrini, Antinori, Bruno Giacosa, Ca’ del Bosco, Castello di Ama, Castello di Volpaia, Famiglia Cotarella, Ferrari, Feudi di San Gregorio, Fontodi, Livio Felluga, Lungarotti, Masi, Masciarelli, Nino Negri, Ornellaia, Paolo Scavino, Pieropan, Planeta, San Felice, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tormaresca, Umani Ronchi and Zenato), three absolute debuts (Abruzzo’s La Valentina, Tenuta di Argiano, whose Brunello di Montalcino 2018 was elected, in recent days, to the top of the “Top 100” by Wine Spectator as “Wine Of The Year”, and Isole and Olena, which for some time now has been part of the Descours family’s Epi group, such as Tenuta Greppo - Biondi Santi, the winery where Brunello di Montalcino was born in the 19th century, ed.), the Langhe of Barolo the territory with the most wineries present, and Antinori, the family that symbolizes the history and success of Italian wine, present with no less than four wineries (Jermann, from Friuli Venezia Giulia, Prunotto, from the Langhe, Tormaresca, in Puglia, as well as, clearly, Marchesi Antinori, in Tuscany), for an ever-changing mosaic capable of telling the story of the quality and diversity of Italian wine: these are the highlights (and the list, which WineNews is able to anticipate, in focus), of the wineries selected by “Wine Spectator” for “Opera Wine 2024”, unveiled today at “Wine2Wine”, the Business Forum by Veronafiere, for the big tasting (and the only one held abroad by the most widespread and influential magazine in the U.S. and international wine market) that now, by tradition, precedes Vinitaly. And which will be staged, in 2024, on April 13, launching the sprint to the most important Italian wine fair, Vinitaly, scheduled, in Verona, from April 14 to 17. 131, as mentioned, the wineries selected this year, in a list that has always varied in number and composition (130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021, a special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019 and 107 in 2018, to stop at the last few years). Among the regions, Tuscany is by far the most represented with 33 wineries, ahead of Piedmont with 19, Veneto with 18 and Sicily with 16 wineries.
Focus - The 131 wineries selected for “Opera Wine 2024” by “Wine Spectator”
Abruzzo
La Valentina
Masciarelli
Basilicata
D’Angelo
Elena Fucci
Grifalco
Calabria
Vincenzo Ippolito
Campania
Colli di Lapio di Romano Clelia
Feudi di San Gregorio
Mastroberardino
Quintodecimo
Salvatore Molettieri
Azienda Agricola San Salvatore 1988
Terredora di Paolo
Emilia-Romagna
Tenuta Pederzana
Friuli Venezia-Giulia
Bastianich
Jermann
Livio Felluga
Marco Felluga - Russiz Superiore
Vie di Romans
Lazio
Famiglia Cotarella
Liguria
Terenzuola
Lombardia
Arpepe
Bellavista
Ca’ del Bosco
Conte Vistarino
Guido Berlucchi
Nino Negri
Marche
Bisci
Garofoli
Umani Ronchi
Molise
Catabbo Cantine
Piemonte
Poderi Aldo Conterno
Cavallotto
Elvio Cogno
Bruno Giacosa
Comm. G.B. Burlotto
G.D. Vajra
Mascarello Giuseppe & Figlio
Sandrone Luciano
Marchesi di Barolo
Massolino Vigna Rionda
Oddero Poderi e Cantine
Paolo Scavino
Pecchenino
Pio Cesare
Produttori del Barbaresco
Prunotto
Ratti
Roagna
Vietti
Puglia
Masseria Li Veli
Tormaresca
Sardegna
Agripunica
Argiolas
Sicilia
Benanti
Carranco
Cusumano
Donnafugata
Azienda Agricola Francesco Tornatore
Feudi del Pisciotto
Feudo Maccari
Feudo Montoni di Fabio Sireci
Graci
Morgante
Passopisciaro
Pietradolce
Planeta
Tasca d’Almerita - Tenuta Regaleali
Tenuta delle Terre Nere
Zisola
Trentino Alto Adige
Nals Margreid
Cantina Terlano
Elena Walch
Ferrari Trento
San Leonardo
Toscana
Altesino
Marchesi Antinori
Argiano
Ricasoli
Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo
Boscarelli
Canalicchio di Sopra
Carpineto
Casanova di Neri
Banfi
Castello di Albola
Castello di Ama
Castello di Monsanto
Castello di Volpaia
Fèlsina
Fontodi
Il Poggione
Isole e Olena
Istine
Lamole di Lamole
Le Macchiole
Marchesi Frescobaldi
Ornellaia
Petrolo
Poggerino
Rocca delle Macìe
Rocca di Montegrossi
San Felice
San Filippo
Fattoria San Giusto a Rentennano
Tenuta San Guido
Valdicava
Vecchie Terre di Montefili
Umbria
Arnaldo Caprai
Lungarotti
Scacciadiavoli
Tabarrini
Valle d’Aosta
Les Crêtes
Veneto
Allegrini
Bertani
Gerardo Cesari
Gini
Pieropan
Masi
Monte del Frà
Graziano Prà
Anselmi
Dal Forno Romano
Suavia
Tedeschi
Tommasi
Bussola Tommaso
Zenato Winery
Masottina
Nino Franco
Villa Sandi
OperaWine 2024: there are 3 wineries participating for the first time:
1. La Valentina - Abruzzo
2. Argiano - Toscana
3. Isole e Olena - Toscana
The wineries selected for the 2024 edition, which did not participate in the 2023 edition, are 6:
1. Vincenzo Ippolito - Calabria
2. Terenzuola - Liguria
3. Villa Sandi - Veneto
4. Prunotto - Piemonte
5. Pietradolce - Sicilia
6. Gerardo Cesari - Veneto
There are 8 wineries not selected for the 2024 edition (present, however, in 2023):
1. Librandi - Calabria
2. Montevetrano - Campania
3. Gravner - Friuli Venezia Giulia
4. Cantine Lunae Bosoni - Liguria
5. Rainoldi - Lombardia
6. Leone de Castris - Puglia
7. Siro Pacenti - Toscana
8. Zymè - Veneto
