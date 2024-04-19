IT
Saturday 20th of April 2024
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 677
19 April 2024, 17:45
Issue:
677
Print run:
4731 Enonauti
Period:
April 15th - 19th 2024
In this issue
News
Premier Giorgia Meloni to WineNews: “wine is part of our identity as Italians”
15 April 2024
SMS
Wine and exports, sprint start for Italy in 2024: in January +13.4% in value and +11% in volume
16 April 2024
Report
Italian wine seeks growth after initial positive signs picked up at Vinitaly 2024
18 April 2024
First Page
Italian wine holds up, making 16 billion euros, but no alcohol and consumption are the big challenge
15 April 2024
Focus
Tribute to Piero Antinori from the Grandi Cru d’Italia Committee: he made the history of enology
15 April 2024
Wine & Food
Alison Napjus: “US remains very important for Italian wine, but consumption slows”
14 April 2024
For the Record
Alcohol-free wines, growing market. And 36 % of Italians are interested in trying them
16 April 2024