Wine and exports, sprint start for Italy in 2024: in January +13.4% in value and +11% in volume

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, especially in uncertain times like these. But the wine sector needs positive signals, and that’s starkly what comes from Istat data released today, in the midst of Vinitaly 2024, and analyzed by WineNews on January 2024 exports, at 539 million euros worldwide, with a promising +13.5% over the same month in 2023 (then closed at -0, 8% in value, to 7.8 billion euros), supported by a nice +11.2% in volume, to 150.5 million liters (in line with the sentiment we gathered among Italian producers, before and during the industry’s benchmark world event, in Verona, but the difficulties are not yet over for the wine market). A figure, of course, to be taken with due caution, but one that raises hopes, first and foremost, for a resumption of the race of Italian exports in the world, and suggests that the warehouse stocks that held back orders especially in the first part of last year are finally being disposed of, so that wineries can resume a more sustained pace.

Good news, still underlines an analysis by Coldiretti, comes especially from the United States, the first reference market, with a growth of +14%. Positive signs also in Germany, the second outlet, with +3%, while in Great Britain the increase is even 20%. Slight growth also in France (+6%), while in Putin’s Russia, exports almost doubled (+87%).

The wine boom pushes the overall figure for made-in-Italy agrifood exports, which in January rose to 5.3 billion euros , an increase of 13% over the same period last year, according to Coldiretti analysis of Istat data. This is a positive start that follows the all-time record set last year with 64 billion euros.

