Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 693
09 August 2024, 17:41
693
4828 Enonauti
August 5th - 9th 2024
News
Franciacorta and Michelin Guide Toast California’s New Starred Restaurants
06 August 2024
SMS
The wine market is still in difficulty. But during 2024 things are improving
07 August 2024
Report
Wine, sales in Italian large-sale distribution at -2.5% in volume (and +0.6% in value) in the first 6 months of 2024
02 August 2024
First Page
Italian wine exports still positive, +4.9% in value and +5% in volume in the first five months of 2024
09 August 2024
Focus
Microsoft Italy, National Mint and Prosecco DOC Consortium against counterfeiting with AI
06 August 2024
Wine & Food
In San Gimignano, in the Vernaccia area, a Roman cellar dating back over 1,800 years has been discovered
05 August 2024
For the Record
Investments in hospitality, wine tourism and winemakers: the future of the Cantina di Montalcino
05 August 2024