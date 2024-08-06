Franciacorta and Michelin Guide Toast California’s New Starred Restaurants

The bubbles branded Franciacorta accompanied the celebrations of 3 new restaurants achieving 2 Michelin stars in California (Aubergine, Sons & Daughters and Vespertine, for a grand total of 13 double-starred restaurants in the country) and 7 new Michelin-starred restaurants (bringing now the total to 85 in the “Golden State”) and the prize for the California’s Best Sommelier of the Year, of which Franciacorta is partner, to Ian Krupp from the restaurant Anajak Thai in Los Angeles. Like this, during the presentation of the Us Michelin Guide at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, oceanfront resort half an hour south of San Francisco, the partnership between the Franciacorta Consortium and the Michelin Guide in the United States has begun, which will last for the next three years, and which adds up to the one already developed for some time in Italy, with the territory of the famous Lombardy bubbles hosting the presentation of the italian guide. Yet another step in a strategy, the one implemented by the Franciacorta Consortium, which through high-level partnerships such as the one with the “Emmy Awards”, the Oscars of American television, and events in high-level restaurants in the Usa with the “Franciacorta Restaurant Weeks”, aims to increase the recognition and positioning of the wines of the territory.

“We are happy to support the Michelin Guide and to toast for the success of the best restaurants in California with our wines, representing quality and tradition of Franciacorta. This new collaboration allows us to highlight our wine-making tradition and to connect with the best professionals in the restaurant sector - commented the president of the consortium, Silvano Brescianini, that, also, added - this alliance of Franciacorta and Michelin is born from the shared major appreciation for food, wine and environmentally sustainable approaches. We are glad and happy to expand our partnership abroad, by participating to the Us Michelin Guide. Franciacorta has much more to show and express on this market, primarily in the fine and high-quality restaurant sector”.

“California keeps shining as we see the culinary scene evolve and new talent and cuisines emerge - said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides - this year, we are thrilled to welcome 10 new restaurants to the Michelin-starred family - he added - as well as one new Green Star. Our inspectors continue to be impressed by this year’s selection, and we raise a glass and celebrate the outstanding chefs and restaurant teams who are being recognized. The breadth of culinary offerings will excite foodies both near and far and will continue to put California in the spotlight”. Toasting with Franciacorta bubbles.

