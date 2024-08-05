Investments in hospitality, wine tourism and winemakers: the future of the Cantina di Montalcino

Investments in hospitality and wine tourism, to underline its role and its Tuscan identity, in one of the most important wine areas of Tuscany, such as Montalcino. But also more support for winemakers, to increase quality, critical mass and remuneration. Prosit Group (founded by Sergio Dagnino, and one of the companies in the portfolio of Made in Italy Fund, the Private Equity fund promoted and managed by Quadrivio & Pambianco, ed.) after acquiring it in 2022 for 12 million euros, continues to invest in the territory and on the Cantina di Montalcino, a piece of history and the only cooperative winery in the Brunello area, and which, due to its beauty and peculiarity, is part of the “Toscana Wine Architecture” circuit, which brings together 14 signature and design wineries in the Region, bringing together realities such as “Antinori nel Chianti Classico”, designed by the Florentine architect Marco Casamonti, the Tenuta Ammiraglia, Frescobaldi’s jewel in Maremma, designed by the architect Piero Sartogo, or Rocca di Frassinello, designed by Renzo Piano, or Petra, designed by Mario Botta , and also wineries such as Caiarossa, Castello di Fonterutoli, ColleMassari, Fattoria delle Ripalte, Il Borro, Le Mortelle, Podere di Pomaio and Salcheto.

A long-vision path, starts which the renovation of Cantina di Montalcino, “in the name of quality and an open and contemporary approach to hospitality. An aesthetic and strategic restyling path for the Tuscan brand that puts the winery’s history of collaboration at the center, today taking on a different form than the cooperative one, but continuing the path with the local winemakers. A new way of telling oneself, through new channels and a rethought digital presence, to reveal the renewed presence on the territory and give it a new positioning on the markets. This change also reflects the contemporary character of the winery, evident in its architectural structure, production and reception spaces”, explains a note. We are working on improving the internal part, the reception - Sergio Dagnino explains to WineNews - and the green part of the garden, to enhance the front entrance, and then we will plant cypresses, the symbol of Tuscany, with an important work of forestation with native plants. But we also invest in supporting the winery’s winemakers, who are scattered throughout the four corners of Montalcino, and this means that we have grapes from different microclimates and soils at our disposal which allow us to make unique wines. We want to improve further in quality, but also in quantity, because, for example, we have all the 2019 Brunello di Montalcino already committed. And we will do it with a project to guide and support winemakers, who are also struggling with the changing climate and increasingly intense heat”.

In the meantime, however, we start with the aesthetic and functional improvement of the winery (which has an important history), whose architectural design, inaugurated in 2011, recalls the typical nature of the Tuscan hills: “a place rich in history and charm, but at the same time modern and projected towards the future, excellent in the production of great wines and attention to detail, to offer visitors a journey of evolution and improvement”. “The renewal of hospitality marks the beginning of a new chapter dedicated to wine tourism which aims to make the Montalcino winery a sought-after destination, according to a convivial and authentic style - declares Luca Maruffa, Head of Marketing Prosit Group - with a new image and a well-recognizable identity in the Brunello panorama, Cantina di Montalcino today is a brand that wants to embody the contemporary character of the territory. Its products convey a profound connection with the Montalcino area, representing a terroir synonymous with global prestige according to a fresh and new style”.

A renewal that will also concern the wines of the Montalcino winery (Brunello di Montalcino, Brunello Riserva 4Q and Rosso di Montalcino), under the aegis of the Prosit Group (which also includes, among others, Torrevento in Puglia, Nestore Bosco in Abruzzo, Tenuta di Collalbrigo in Veneto), and which, recently, has also entered into an agreement with Count Gaddo della Gherardesca, exponent of one of Italy’s historic families and a very important presence in the Bolgheri area, for the production of a line of wines which, among others, also includes “Della Gherardesca Brunello di Montalcino”, starting from the 2019 vintage.

