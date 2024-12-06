IT
Thursday 12th of December 2024 - Last Update: 16:03
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 710
06 December 2024, 17:52
Issue:
710
Print run:
4872 Enonauti
Period:
December 2nd - 6th 2024
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Fine wines, heading for a 2024 double-digit loss for all Liv-Ex indexes
06 December 2024
SMS
CAVIT, the leading Trento Cooperative’s profitability is excellent, net worth improves
03 December 2024
Report
Also Orange Wines have their own wine glass: the “T-made 95 Oslavia” for Ribolla Gialla
30 November 2024
First Page
“Liv-Ex Power 100” 2024: Gaja (No. 2) and Tenuta San Guido (No. 3), the top of a shining Italy
06 December 2024
Focus
Italian wine: 2024 worse than 2023 say 35% of wineries. Only 25% expect growth
04 December 2024
Wine & Food
Italian Pdo Economy is worth 20.2 billion euros. Report Ismea-Qualivita No. 22
02 December 2024
For the Record
Tignanello at auction, first time “ex cellar”, rocks at Christie’s, with over 147,000 pounds
02 December 2024