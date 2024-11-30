Also Orange Wines have their own wine glass: the “T-made 95 Oslavia” for Ribolla Gialla

Orange Wines are a niche in the niche in the world of wine. At least until now, because in the world, the interest towards macerated wines is increasing: not white, nor red, produced by white grapes, but vinified, as they were red, in amphora, as has been done for centuries in Georgia, and that, in their modern version, had a pioneer in the great Friulian vigneron Josko Gravner. For this reason, in Italy, their most vocated territory is located in Friuli, in Gorizia, and it is a hill: Oslavia, the “realm” of Ribolla Gialla, the native vineyard incarnating the sense of belonging of these places, where the border between Italy and Slovenia, between the Collio of Gorizia and the Slovenian one, in the past theater of war – as Ossario recalls -is today only an imaginary line where the universal language of vine and wine is spoken. Yes, because, if Collio, borderland between West and East, Mediterranean and Central Europe, crossroads of civilizations and cultures, it is also thanks to Ponca, the quintessence of the great white wines in the world, of which Friuli is a synonym, Oslavia completes and enriches it, but at the same time, it also represents its antithesis. Because, if Collio wines are symbol of cleanliness and elegance, Oslavia is field of study for persistent and unique vineyards, and its tradition is based exactly on macerated wines, Orange Wines, of which Ribolla Gialla is a world excellence. For this reason, the first wine glass in the world of these wines is “T-made 95 Oslavia”, signed by Italesse, the Friulian company leader in the market of “glassware wine oriented”, with “Progetto Senses” for “the magnificent seven” vine growers of Apro - Associazione Produttori Ribolla di Oslavia: Dario Princic, Fiegl, Gravner, Il Carpino, La Castellada, Primosic, and Radikon.

A very light wine glass – a unique handmade piece, made up of blown glass by Boemia masters – but with generous forms, inside and outside a wine territory unique in the world, where made in Italy craftsmanship and innovation at the maximum levels to bring the expertise of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and the renown of its wines to world markets. And that has been unveiled, in the previous days, in Oslavia and in Trieste (with Ribolla in pairing with the star cuisine of chef Matteo Metullio at restaurant “Harry’s Piccolo”, to a shortlist of media and restaurant owners (including WineNews, in a video which will be published online soon in which we will explain our journey in this fascinating territory, ed), explaining as a professional wine glass can make the wine tasting experience emotional, and valorize territories (T-made Lab is a group of enologists, sommeliers, and specialists who collaborate with Italesse on “Progetto Senses”, which has already seen the arousal of “T-made 75” of Barolo, “T-made 70” of Brunello di Montalcino, and T-made 55 for Vermentino di Sardegna and Gallura).

“A new step in our project of territorial protection. Starting from today, in any place a good Orange wine can be tasted, it was possible to do that with a glass of wine called Oslavia (leaving from starred restaurants, it was explained), symbol of our identity, after the success of “the path of orange benches”, that ever day lures visitors astonished by the incredible views of our hill”, said Saša Radikon, president Apro (that, together, produce 150,000 bottles every year), underlining “the value of teamwork”, and that, “the differences amongst wine producers are present, but they represent wealth”. “being capable to valorize the work made by these wine producers with a a wine glass -explained Massimo Barducci, ceo Italesse - has been a stimulating technical challenge”. A “still greater” challenge for the uniqueness of these wines - concluded Paolo Lauria, sommelier and marketing manager Italesse - sharing the same spirit, but at the same time distinct for the different approach of the seven wineries, mirror of the soul of those who produce them”.

Copyright © 2000/2024