Tignanello at auction, first time “ex cellar”, rocks at Christie’s, with over 147,000 pounds

Over 147,000 pounds with 40 lots, of which the most precious, as imagined, was that of the 225-liter barrel of 2024 vintage, conserved in the winery of the property of which the buyer can now choose to realize the formats he/she prefers, with all the bottles which can be personalized, in addition, to receive an original 15-liter Nabuchodonosor, the unique of these dimensions ever realized by the winery, won for 47,500 pounds: these are the highlights of Tignanello lots that, directly “ex cellar”, for the first time in the history, with all the produced vintages, to celebrate the 50 years since the first release on the market in 1974 (with harvest 1971) of the wine-myth of Antinori, an icon of Italy in the world, were auctioned off at Christie’s, in London (November 26-27) at the auction “Finest & Rarest Wines Featuring Tignanello’s 50th Anniversary Collection Direct from The Estate”. A wine which has been immediately capable of anticipating the times, an innovation that became tradition, and that contributed to the beginning of the “Renaissance” of Italian wine, giving life to the now famous movement of “Super Tuscan”, and of Italian fine wines, of which it was the first example.

Amongst the top lots signed Tignanello, for 21,520 pounds, that one which sold at auction a complete collection of 6 bottles, a Magnum, a Double Magnum, a 6-liter Mathusalem, and a 12-liter Balthazar of 2021 harvest, the No. 50 of Tignanello, in addition to an exclusive private visit to Tenuta Tignanello, including wine tasting, lunch, dinner, and overnight stay, with a trip by Flexjet Praetor 600 provate jet, from the previously chosen leaving point in Europe until Florence.

Auction prices of over 5,000 pounds also for the lot made up of 9 Magnum bottles of different vintages of Tignanello, from 2000 to 2009, and for that made up of 3 Double Magnum bottles of vintages 1999, 2000, and 2001. Therefore, with Tignanello lots at the center of the scene, an auction that (with over 900 lots in the catalog) collected more than 1.7 million pounds overall (the two absolute top lots of 12 bottles of one of the myths of Bordeaux, Château Lafleur, vintage 1982, won for 62,500 pounds each).

