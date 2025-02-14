IT
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 720
14 February 2025, 16:39
Issue:
720
Print run:
3756 Enonauti
Period:
February 10th - 14th 2025
In this issue
News
Angelo Gaja: “compare wine to spirits is an abuse that has lasted too long”
13 February 2025
SMS
From PrimaAnteprima to “DOP” territories: the “Tuscany Previews”. With Igt Toscana at the top
13 February 2025
Report
Innovation, sustainability and dynamism: at “Wine Paris” the recipe by Circana for wine future
10 February 2025
First Page
Wine Fairs scenario: Wine Paris is a global event, Vinitaly an Italian showcase, ProWein for Germany
12 February 2025
Focus
All the behind-the-scenes details of King Charles’s dinner honoring Italy, from VIP guests to wine in glasses
10 February 2025
Wine & Food
Sassicaia 2021 at the top of the super-ranking of “Top 100 Italian red wines” by Gentleman
11 February 2025
For the Record
“Master Winemaker 100” 2025: the best Italian enologists according to “The Drinks Business”
12 February 2025