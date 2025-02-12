Antonio Massucco, director enologist of Banfi Piemonte for “Best Sparkling”, a typology in which Italy is well represented in the world, but, in which, one of the leader wineries of Italian wine makes Alta Langa emerge, the first Italian sparkling wine Metodo Classico with labels of excellence such as Cuvée Aurora Riserva 100 Mesi 2012; and, as a matter of fact, Mirco Balliana is the creator of “Best Prosecco”, enologist from Andreola, whose Dirupo Valdobbiadene Docg Brut 2023 is among the maximum expressions of the most exported Italian sparkling wines in the world; but, there is another typology, very appreciated overseas, and in which Italy dominates the market, and whose best winemaker is Gianfranco Gallo, enologist-manager of family company Vie Di Romans, among the cutting-edge realities of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, awarding the recognition as “Best Pinot Grigio” with Friuli Isonzo Dessimis 2022. These are the best Italian enologist among “Master Winemaker 100” 2025 by “The Drinks Business”, whose wines have been judged blindly by Masters of Wine, and experts, and resulted to be winner of the different wine contests of Uk magazine. And, among which, the “Master Winemaker of the Year” 2025, maximum recognition, is Rosemary Cakebread, owner and enologist at Gallica Wine, historical winery of Napa Valley thanks to her Gallica Cabernet Franc 2019, and Gallica Cabernet Sauvignon 2021.

But, among the best winemakers, there are also “Best New Entrant”, i.e. Ed Carr, enologist of Australian company House of Arras, who demonstrates how Tasmania can compete when talking about sparkling wines, starting from his rosé wines; Johan Jordaan, enologist at Spier Family Wine, in South Africa, awarded as “Best Chenin Blanc” thanks to his great Chenin Blanc; and Emilio Sojo Nalda, technical director of Spanish Bodegas Riojanas, and best winemaker in the category “Best Rioja”, creator of some of the best aging wines of the region such as Tempranillo.

To Bruce Jack, enologist and owner of Bruce Jack Wines, goes “Autumn Tasting Award” to be a master of Pinotage vineyard in South Africa; the “Best Chardonnay” crowns Kym Schroeter, senior enologist of Penfolds, an icon of Australian wine thanks to the famous Bin; “Best Bordeaux” goes to Marielle Cazaux, enologist and ceo of Château La Conseillante in Pomerol, in the heart of Bordeaux vineyards, while “Best La Place Wine” goes to Luc Morlet, enologist and co-founder of Morlet Family Vineyards producing the best wine in a Place de Bordeaux, the Morlet Coeur de Vallée.

To follow, in the category “Best Malbec”, the best winemaker is Ernesto Bajda, enologist of an other icon of world wine, and of Malbec, as Argentinian Catena Zapata; to produce the “Best Syrah” is, on the contrary, Daniela Jansen, enologist of Saronsberg wineries, still in South Africa, with Saronsberg Full Circle; the “Best Riesling” is that of Steve Baraglia, chief winemaker of Pikes Wines in Claire Valley, in Australia.

The “Best Grenache” is produced by Peter Fraser from the old vineyards safeguarded by Yangarra Estate Vineyard in Australia, while, to sign “Best Rosé” is François Matton, co-owner and enologist of the very famous Château Minuty (with Lvmh Group), in Provence; the enologist creator of the “Best Merlot” is Ralf Holdenried, director of Black Stallion Estate Winery in California; to Veronika Pichler, the winemaker of Austrian spusu goes, therefore, “Spring Tasting Award” thanks to her optimal Gemischter Satz The First.

The master of “Best Pinot Noir” is Matías Ríos, director enologist of another world icon, such as Chilean Cono Sur signing Ocio; the “Best Sauvignon Blanc” is that of Hannes Sabathi, owner and winemaker of Austrian winery bringing his name; the master of French sparkling wines? Hugo Drappier, enologist of the historical Drappier family Maison awarding the title of “Best Champagne”.

But, there are also the best enologist thanks to his “Best Carmenère”, Aurelio Montes Jr, chief enologist of Viña Montes, the family company icon of Chilean wine with Montes Wings Carmenère; the best winemaker for his “Best Cabernet Sauvignon”, Adam Eggins, chief enologist of Australian Wakefield Wines; the top enologist thanks to his “Best Cabernet Franc”, Alejandro Vigil, chief enologist of Chilean El Enemigo; and, last but not least, the great enologist Gérard Bertrand - already “Master Winemaker of the Year” 2023 – awarding the title for “Best Orange Wine” for Villa Soleilla which he produces in Southern France.

