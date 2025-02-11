Sassicaia 2021 at the top of the super-ranking of “Top 100 Italian red wines” by Gentleman

There is Sassicaia 2021 by Tenuta San Guida, a star of made in Italy winemaking at the peak of the ranking of “Top 100 Italian red wines” 2025 by Gentleman, the monthly magazine of MilanoFinanza, which, as every year, in the issue of February, sums up the evaluations of the most important five guides of wine critics (Vini d’Italia del Gambero Rosso, I vini di Veronelli, Guida essenziale ai vini d’Italia di Daniele Cernilli, Vitae dell’Associazione Italiana Sommelier, and Bibenda della Fondazione Italiana Sommelier). To follow, on the podium, there are Solaia 2021 by Marchesi Antinori, other label-myth, and, at the third place, the “double match” of Barbaresco signed by “le roi” Angelo Gaja, Sorì Tildin 2021, and Sorì San Lorenzo 2021. At the fourth place, there is Masseto 2021 (Gruppo Frescobaldi), followed by, at No. 5, by Brunello di Montalcino 2019 Poggio di Sotto, shared with Montiano 2021 signed by the Cotarella family, and Es 2022 by Gianfranco Fino. At position No. 6, there is Dedicato a Walter 2020 Poggio al Tesoro (Marilisa Allegrini), at No. 7 San Leonardo 2019 Tenuta San Leonardo, at No. 8 Ornellaia 2021 Tenuta dell’Ornellaia (Gruppo Frescobaldi), and, at No. 9 Lupicaia 2019 Castello del Terriccio. In the end, at No. 10 of the classification, there are three labels: Kurni 2022 Oasi degli Angeli, Montefalco Sagrantino 25 anni 2020 Arnaldo Caprai, and Tenuta di Trinoro 2021 Tenuta di Trinoro.

This year, underlines Cesare Pillon on Gentleman, “two revolutions occurred only among the first ten classifications. The revenge of SuperTuscans stands out immediately, which in the Eighties of the last centuries was always at the top of this classification, such that to be considered as unreplaceable, but, today, it’s not that way anymore, and, exactly for this reason, it makes itself noticed when it re-earns the leadership. Already in the last year, after all, it almost did it because it was in the second place. Solaia, which is now at the second place, doubles, in this way, the revenge of SuperTuscans and made a relevant bound because last year, it was only at the position No. 10 of the classification”.

