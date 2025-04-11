IT
Monday 14th of April 2025
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 728
11 April 2025, 17:34
News
US duties frozen at 10% for 90 days. And the EU also stops counter-duties to deal
10 April 2025
SMS
“No-Lo” wines in 2024 are worth 2.4 billion dollars (1.2% of total) in world. But, they will grow
08 April 2025
Report
Frescobaldi enters (minority stake) in Tenuta delle Terre Nere, on Etna
11 April 2025
First Page
Renzo Rosso and Sandro Veronesi, wine & fashion entrepreneurs on duties, consumption and wine future
10 April 2025
Focus
From Trentodoc Ferrari bubbles to Etna Bianco Donnafugata, all the “wines of the King”
10 April 2025
Wine & Food
Health EU Commissioner Várhelyi: “the famous wine glass a day during meals is not bad”
07 April 2025
For the Record
“Wine Spectator”: “Italian wine has no substitute in the U.S. and we will continue to support it”
05 April 2025