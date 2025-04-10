US duties frozen at 10% for 90 days. And the EU also stops counter-duties to deal

U.S. tariffs are frozen at 10%, for the next 90 days for countries that sought negotiation, including the EU, after Trump’s announcement of the measures, except for China, which is instead going to open confrontation and will have 125% tariffs imposed. So said Trump himself yesterday, on his social “Truth” (here the executive act on the White House portal, ed.). An announcement, which immediately sent the world stock exchanges soaring, engaged in a major recovery after the collapses of the past few days, and which obviously pleases all the made-in-Italy wine agribusiness organizations, from Federvini to Unione Italiana Vini-Uiv, and beyond. Conversely, the EU, too, according to Olof Gill, spokesman for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, welcoming the U.S. move, judged as an “important step toward stabilizing the global economy”, will suspend the entry into force of counterduties scheduled for mid-April, again for 90 days, in order to open real negotiations.

“We want to give the negotiations a chance. While we complete the adoption of the EU countermeasures, which have received strong support from our member states, we will suspend them for 90 days. If the negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will be triggered. The work of preparing further countermeasures continues, all options remain on the table. The situation evolves from day to day, so we prefer to deal with it step by step. I don’t want to speculate about what might or might not happen in 90 days: at the moment I'm much more concerned about what might happen in 90 minutes ...”, Olof Gill said again, responding to a question about possible duty-related developments when the 90-day pause in EU countermeasures decided in response to Donald Trump's moves expires.

