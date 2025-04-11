Frescobaldi enters (minority stake) in Tenuta delle Terre Nere, on Etna

“It is an operation that Marc de Grazia (historic American importer, who has also made the fortune of many Italian wineries since the 1980s in the U.S., as well as ambassador of “fine Italian wines”, ed.) could have done with anyone, but if he decided to do it with us, and with me in particular, it is because at the base there is a great friendship and mutual respect”: thus, Lamberto Frescobaldi, comments, to WineNews, on the news of the investment for a significant, but minority share of the historic Tuscan group in Marc De Grazia’s Tenuta delle Terre Nere, one of the icons of Etna, Sicily’s most successful wine territory, for a company that has its heart in Contrada Calderara, in Randazzo, but over 40 hectares of vineyards divided into 29 plots in 9 districts. A deal whose figures remain confidential, as usual, but whose realistic estimate is between 15 and 20 million euros.

“Our investment is aimed at a project that will see Frescobaldi and Tenuta delle Terre Nere support and enhance each other even more. That of Marc de Grazia, who will continue to lead the estate”, Frescobaldi further adds, “is a healthy, functioning reality, with many recently renovated vineyards and a very beautiful, modern and efficient new winery”.

As is always the case in these cases, as indeed is physiological, it is not excluded that if one more or less distant tomorrow Marc de Grazia and his family decide to sell the rest of the company, what is now the new “minority partner” would be a primary and privileged interlocutor.

