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Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 788
05 June 2026, 17:54
Issue:
788
Print run:
3713 Enonauti
Period:
June 1st - 5th 2026
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Italian agri-food districts, export grows. Wine “bends”, but remains leader
04 June 2026
SMS
From opera to Italian cuisine Unesco site, Italy united with a wine glass in global spotlight
03 June 2026
Report
Monira Al Qadiri, among the protagonists of contemporary art for Tenuta Planeta dell’Ulmo
26 May 2026
First Page
Diversify export and reconquer youth: the “recipes” of Italian wine future
29 May 2026
Focus
Italian wine? Struggling, but not in crisis. But, it has to change a lot to be competitive again
04 June 2026
Wine & Food
750 years of Vernaccia in words, from Dante to Mario Soldati, in glasses and San Gimignano future
01 June 2026
For the Record
Wine patrons: Antinori acquires artwork “Sampling the Vineyard” by artist Armin Linke
02 June 2026