Wine supply chain meets with the Government and Ministries to relaunch the sector

Wine supply chain, represented by key agricultural and sectoral organizations (Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini, Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv, Fivi - Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti), along with major international promoters like Veronafiere, with Vinitaly), and institutions including the Government and relevant Ministries (Agriculture, Enterprises and Made in Italy, and Health heading), gathered today at Palazzo Chigi, in Rome for the Wine Roundtable, and try to unite efforts and relaunch the sector through institutional communication campaigns and both emergency (yield reduction, extraordinary distillation) and structural measures (tax relief for investments, support for wine tourism and promotion, and not only). The sector, a cornerstone of made in Italy, faces challenges such as U.S. tariffs (with hopes that wine will be included in the “zero-for-zero” list), shifting consumption patterns, high inventories (with harvest season starting), and communication campaigns and regulations that target not abuse, but wine consumption itself. “I’m here to reaffirm the Government’s attention to agriculture as a whole, and especially to the wine sector. Wine is a key element of the Mediterranean diet, and it’s essential to distinguish between use and abuse”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as reported by news agencies. She also addressed duties: “I’ve always believed we must strive for a framework agreement, for a framework in which we have to play some matches on some sectors on some supply chains explaining to our American allies that certain products are irreplaceable by national production. This is worth a lot for some Italian products, also for that of wine. On the Government - he said to producer representatives - you can always rely. We know how vital your work is, not only for the economy but for the reputation of our nation”. Appreciation words for the meeting come from all the associations. Starting from Federvini, represented by vicepresident Piero Mastroberardino, Coordinator of Wine Supply Chain Roundtable. According to him, “the meeting held today at Palazzo Chigi at the presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forest Sovereignty, congressperson Francesco Lollobrigida, of Minister of Businesses and Made in Italy, senator Adolfo Urso, and of Undersecretary of Health Minister, congressperson Marcello Gemmato, marks a relevant passage for the entire sector, in a historical moment in which it is necessary to redefine with lucidity and rigor the public narrative around wine. In an international scenario crossed by simplifying approaches and prohibitionist pushes, Federvini underlines the urgency of an initiative which gives wine back its authentic dimension of cultural good, symbol of Italian identity, expression of the territory, communities, and of a millennial civilization of “drinking aware”. A structured communication, which is coherent ans scientifically based could represent an effective shelter to the growing delegitimization of a heritage which belongs not only to economy, but to the history, and Italian societies”, explains a note. “Italian wine is not an artefact of consumption: it is a cultural code, a living archive of our landscape, work, and time - declared Piero Mastroberardino - in a context which is increasingly more incline to the reduction to only one thing, in which wine risks to be classified in an dieological wine, and not contextualized, a collective and responsible action which reaffirms its plurality of meanings is needed. The start of an institutional campaign represents a necessary action: not only to defend the sector, but to give the country a mature and identity look about its heritage back. We strongly thank President Meloni, Ministers Lollobrigida - who coordinated the works - and Urso, and Undersecretary Gemmato for listening to us, and the shared vision. It is the moment to put on the field competence, rigor, and spirit of responsability”, continued Mastrobernardino. Also the comment by Coldiretti is positive, according to which “the meeting promoted by the Presidency of Council recognized the strategic value of wine supply chain, and restated its centrality inside the national food and wine system. The participation of Prime Minister Meloni is an important signal in a difficult moment for the sector which needs urgent and structured measures”, comments president Coldiretti Ettore Prandini underlining that “Coldiretti presented at the roundtable a series of concrete responses to support the sector: funding for extraordinary distillation in a fair and immediate way; strengthening internationalization funds through the valorization of Italian agencies abroad; evaluating the opportunity of a moratorium on loans for struggling businesses; including tax relief for sustainability investments; including support measures for wine tourism, and establishing a permanent roundtable at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forest Sovereignty dedicated to promotion and communication”. The confrontation, recalls Coldiretti, is inserted in a context of strong worry for the future of Italian wine sector, which, despite a promising 2025 harvest - with about 45 million of quintals of grapes, and a high quality thanks to favorable climatic condition - the sector faces record-high inventories corresponding to over 46 million hectoliters, and constantly declining consumption. “A situation which - restates Coldiretti - risks compromising market stability, lower prices, and discouraging future investments breaking growth and quality down which the sector was able to build overtime. The last investment campaign and vineyard reconstruction registered over 8,500 demands for a total of over 220 million euros requested, a sign of a still vital sector, but which, today, is exposed to unprecedented risks”. Also external factors worry, recalls Coldiretti: “from the exclusion of wine from the coupled premium in the proposed Cap reform - comparing it to harmful products - to the growing media demonization of wine as harmful food up to the announced increase of U.s duties on imports which would cause an estimated damage of over 317 million euros on Italian export with serious consequences on niche productions, and on small businesses”. “We are facing a turning point for the future of Italian wine - added Prandini, joined at the table by board delegates Francesco Ferreri and Dominga Cotarella - extraordinary, swift, and coordinated measures are needed to prevent a temporary difficulty from becoming a structural crisis. We call for fair funding of extraordinary distillation to reduce stock levels and restore market balance, and to strengthen internationalization funds by enhancing the role of Italian agencies operating abroad. It is fundamental to introduce tax relief for investments in environmental sustainability and to consider a moratorium on loans for struggling wine companies, allowing them to overcome this critical phase without abandoning growth and innovation projects. Concrete support for wine tourism is also needed, as it is a strategic lever for promoting wine in local areas, encouraging responsible consumption, and creating added value for businesses and the entire national system. Another crucial issue is the simplification of bureaucracy: procedures for production, promotion, and especially wine export can be significantly streamlined by assigning a central role to a single public authority capable of reducing time, costs, and uncertainty for businesses”. Prandini also emphasized the need to relaunch the image of wine through a positive narrative rooted in Italian culture and tradition:”it is unacceptable for wine to be compared with harmful products. When consumed responsibly, wine is an integral part of the Mediterranean diet, recognized by Unesco as Intangible Cultural Heritage. It is a symbolic food that brings together conviviality, landscape, and well-being. Reconnecting younger generations with wine means educating them in taste, responsibility, and territorial awareness. Defending wine - concluded Prandini - means defending millions of businesses, families, and a millennia-old culture that has made Italy great around the world”. Raffaele Drei, president of Fedagripesca Confcooperative, also spoke positively about the meeting. Representing the cooperative sector, which accounts for half of Italy’s wine production, Drei highlighted a “systemic approach and full cohesion in a meeting that marks a qualitative leap for our country”, expressing also “full appreciation for the institutional campaign unanimously promoted to protect the wine sector and responsible wine consumption, which we discussed during the meeting. Wine - explained Drei - can’t and must no longer be simply compared with alcohol: it is, first and foremost, a food that has always been part of the Mediterranean diet and thus holds historical, economic, and cultural value. In fact, wine accounts for less than half of the average per capita alcohol consumption in Italy. We hope that the educational campaign on responsible alcohol use will be carried out in full synergy with the scientific community, which offers a more balanced perspective on the issue. We also welcome the strong support for the Mediterranean diet shown by the Ministry of Agriculture”. Regarding the difficulties caused by tariffs, Drei began with a scenario analysis, highlighting vastly different commercial situations across wine types and regions, from severe crises to normal conditions. Among the proposed solutions, he stressed the need to “continue investing in promotion, with support from system tools (Ice, Simest, Sace), and to accelerate the signing of free trade agreements to help exporting companies diversify their target markets”. Regarding the medium term, Fedagripesca Confcooperative requested storage measures and simplification efforts, particularly in implementing promotional campaigns. Representing 3,000 companies with over 35 billion euros in revenue, still explains a note, “the federation also stated its intention to ask the Government for compensatory measures to support business competitiveness, also through regulatory streamlining or postponement of new regulations set to take effect in 2026, which could burden thousands of agricultural enterprises”. “The interest shown today by the Government is important, it is a significant signal of attention that we awaited - comments president Confagricoltura, Massimiliano Giansanti - I think that wine sector is one of the fundamental ones in the economy of the country. In this phase, it is a sector under attack, also for many ideologies. I believe that there is room for a strong communication campaign to show the values that wine can transmit today, but also to reflect on how to reinforce and improve wine supply chain. Know that the Government made itself available to this thing is important for us”. “Challenges and difficulties of the sector are many, and we have to be united - added Gianmichele Passarini, national vicepresident Cia-Agricoltori Italiani - never as today, wine is under attack, and the introduction of U.s duties in the umpteenth hit. For this reason, it is necessary to close ranks, and support the sector with concrete and prompt measures”. Also small Italian winemakers, represented by Fivi-Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti were present at the roundtable, headed by Rita Babini. While thanking the Government and Ministries, Babini emphasized the importance of structural interventions to guide the sector toward innovative communication and promotion strategies, as well as a reform of the production model that aligns with current and future market conditions. “Facilitating direct sales to private consumers, fully developing free trade among Eu countries; promotional activities and support for businesses to diversify markets, simplifying access to measures for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are currently excluded; new intra-community promotional measures. These are just some of the proposals we aim to implement, confident in the shared commitment across the entire supply chain. We appreciate and support the Government’s efforts - said Babini - to defend viticulture and wine as an economic, social, and cultural asset of our country, including through the promotion of a possible institutional campaign. Thanks to this effort, the key players in the wine world will be better equipped to navigate changing market conditions, new consumption models, and evolving generational expectations. Wine has a future to build, not just a past to protect, and winemakers are ready to do their part”. Also Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, was present who, through Vinitaly, is the leading promoter of Italian wine. “Vinitaly has always been a tool at the service of businesses and institutions, and now more than ever, it aims to strengthen its support for the national wine system. Together, we can face the many current challenges, including the issue of U.s. Tariffs, a strategic market we must defend”, said Bricolo. Who added: “I thank Prime Minister Meloni, Ministers Lollobrigida and Urso, and Undersecretary Gemmato for the great attention shown at this listening roundtable, to which Vinitaly was also invited. Our participation demonstrates that promoting wine abroad requires a collective vision, one that unites businesses, consortia, associations, and institutions. In this context, we need critical mass, strategic vision, and coordination to address the impact of tariffs without wasting resources or opportunities. Vinitaly is ready to do its part, alongside companies and national policies to defend a market - the U.S. One - which, with 1.9 billion euros in value in 2024, accounts for nearly a quarter of total Italian wine exports. The urgency to protect one of the main symbols of made in Italy demands coordinated responses, and the contributions made by all participants today at the Wine Roundtable - requested by Minister Lollobrigida, who deserves credit for organizing it so swiftly - show a strong desire to move forward together. From the need to strengthen promotion in mature and emerging markets, to defending the cultural value of wine against prejudice and misinformation: in this scenario, Vinitaly represents the common platform to give voice and strength to our wine worldwide”.

