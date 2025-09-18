Among haute cuisine, culture, and beauty, Franciacorta narrates itself in Franciacorta

75 km: it is the distance between the Milan Cathedral, one of the most visited landmarks in Italy and a symbol of the country worldwide, and Franciacorta, one of the most popular destinations in Lombardy and one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the world. The credit goes to a wine, or better, a sparkling wine—or more precisely, a Metodo Classico which stands out as a true “outsider” of Italian wine. Franciacorta, a young, small, and dynamic denomination, has quickly become a benchmark for quality in Italian sparkling wine production with a steady growth: 20 million bottles produced, over 17% of which are destined to export, which grew by 130% over the past 15 years, and to +7% also in 2025, especially to Switzerland, the USA, Japan, and Germany. However, the Italian market remains the most significant in terms of volume, with sales rising from 10.6 million bottles sold in 2011 to 16.8 million in 2024. All this translates into an estimated turnover of 500 million euros, with wines positioned in the premium segment, awarded by critics, and produced in one of the most active wine tourism regions, named “International Non-U.S. Wine Region of the Year” 2024 by “Wine Enthusiast”. And, where the road of future of Franciacorta will bring at the “Festival Franciacorta in Cantina” (September 19th-21st), a pioneer among Italian wine “territory events” involving the entire region, its wineries, and also top chefs - including Italy’s most celebrated: Massimo Bottura at Bellavista and Antonio Mellino at Ca’ del Bosco, just to name two global stars - alongside food artisans, restaurants, hospitality, landscapes, and iconic locations, all coordinated by Consorzio Franciacorta, headed by Emanuele Rabotti of the prestigious Monte Rossa label, which now brings together over 120 wineries and more than 200 stakeholders in the supply chain, and, which, in 2025 celebrates its anniversary No. 35 with wine lovers (and, WineNews, which will gather voices from the region in a new chapter of its journey through Italy’s wine scene this September, ed).

A territory, that of Franciacorta, located just few steps from Lake Iseo, including 19 municipalities (Adro, Brescia, Capriolo, Cazzago San Martino, Cellatica, Coccaglio, Cologne, Corte Franca, Erbusco, Gussago, Iseo, Monticelli Brusati, Ome, Paderno Franciacorta, Paratico, Passirano, Provaglio d’Iseo, Rodengo Saiano, and Rovato) and boasts over 3,300 hectares of vineyards. The region is putting its heart and soul into achieving success. How? If there is a counterproductive and outdated element in the world of wine, then, it is its self-referentiality, because in a globalized world, and in a future which is increasingly more uncertain, among complex geopolitics, declining consumption, duties, and not only, one needs to look beyond his/her own backyard and engage with others. Franciacorta has found a way to do that: on the one hand, through a unified and community-driven vision, with marketing and communication which involve the entire territory; on the other hand, by associating its brand with other prestigious names, from the Michelin Guide, where it is the Sparkling Wine Partner and exclusive partner in the USA, market No. 1 of Italian wine, to “the Emmy Awards”, Tv Oscars in Los Angeles, from the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, official toast of Milan Fashion Week, to the Mille Miglia, and to Porsche.

A way to connect, exchange ideas, and build a team spirit, an approach that began with individual wineries and is now embraced by the entire Consortium, which suggests shared parameters that companies can freely draw inspiration from. Thanks to strong performance and internal cohesion, Franciacorta is pursuing numerous projects aimed at enhancing the quality of wines, which are fresh, light, and versatile, with sparkling wines now enjoyed year-round and fully integrated into consumption habits because they are conviviality and celebration in our society, whether as a couple or in company, paired with local cuisine or haute cuisine, in both casual and elegant settings - so, in a perfect mix (and a typology which, among market and consumption turbulence, is navigating calmer waters compared to still wines) - from the zoning of Ugas, Additional Geographical Units, to the project which is relaunching Erbamat, a native grape variety known since the 16th century and now valuable in the fight against climate change, among others, Franciacorta is investing in a vineyard heritage mostly planted just 15 to 30 years ago. This momentum is driven by a group of “enlighted” wineries and a legacy now carried forward by young producers, who are aiming to win over everyday consumers and their peers, moving beyond niche markets, seen that 95% of people know Franciacorta, only 61% have actually consumed it, and production levels would allow for more highlighting also the importance of communication. This legacy also includes transforming an ancient agricultural heritage into a hub of wine tourism thanks to the appeal of Franciacorta sparking wines, and their deep connection to the territory, such as the province of Brescia, which, in fact, has seen tourism double in recent years.

And, from Bersi Serlini to Camillucci, from Ferghettina to Freccianera Fratelli Berlucchi, from Lo Sparviere to Majolini, from Marchesi Antinori Tenuta Montenisa to Mirabella, from Mosnel to Ricci Curbastro, from Ronco Calino to Terre d’Aenòr and Bonfadini, just to name a few of the many key players, the “Festival Franciacorta in Cantina” confirms itself as a widespread, inclusive event that engages diverse audiences from wine enthusiasts, nature lovers, and those simply seeking a weekend of beauty and flavor. Massimo Bottura, the most famous Italian chef in the world and holder of three Michelin stars with Osteria Francescana in Modena, is protagonist with his team of the gala dinner “Tradizione ed Innovazione” - “Tradition and Innovation” (September, 20th) in the evocative cellars of Bellavista, the prestigious label of the Terra Moretti Group, founded by patron Vittorio Moretti, which becomes a dialogue between memory and future vision, where haute cuisine meets Bellavista Cuvées. The cuisine uniting roots and influences by Jessica Rosval, the Michelin-starred chef of Al Gatto Verde in Modena, and part of the Francescana Group, will be featured at lunch (September 20th-21st). Bellavista also hosts “Come a Casa”, a cellar walk followed by a terrace dinner with a Social Table and Food Stations (tomorrow), and throughout the Festival, the terrace will offer “Una finestra sulla Franciacorta” - “A Window over Franciacorta” with tasting counters and finger food, as well as “La potenza del sogno” - “The Power of Dreams”, a guided tour through the cellars with tastings of Alma Assemblage, Alma Non Dosato Assemblage, and Alma Rosé Assemblage. And, still, among music and flavor, “Vini e Vinili” - “Wines and Vinyls” with Filippo Polidori and gourmet pizzas (September, 21st). But, next to the winery, L’Albereta Relais & Châteaux welcomes wine tourists with gastronomic experiences at its restaurants L’Aurum, Il Leone Felice, and La Stanza 54, led by chef Alberto Quadrio, offering a culinary journey inspired by the hills and their fruits. At Contadi Castaldi, another Terra Moretti label, Franciacorta meets street food with Dj sets and a vertical masterclass on Pinot Noir headed by enologist Gianluca Uccelli and Chiara Giovoni, with tastings by El Bekér Fabrizio Nonis. In this collective narrative which weaves together wine, cuisine, culture, and territory, the Convent of the Santissima Annunciata also offers “Cammino Divino”, a guided walk through nature and history with a tasting of Bellavista Chardonnay, “Cinema di Stelle” among the olive trees with a glass of Alma Assemblage, and “Giardino in Festa” with great food and wine. Last but not least, the Quintale Restaurant, a culinary project arisen from the collaboration between Martino de Rosa, founder of atCarmen, his son Vittorio, and the famous butcher-poet of Panzano in Chianti who recites Dante, Dario Cecchini - hosts “Fuori Contadi” with Contadi Castaldi wines, gourmet food offerings, and Dj sets. The Bellavista Golf Cup also returns at the Franciacorta Golf Club.

But, Franciacorta embraces haute cuisine once again with “The Dinner” at Ca’ del Bosco (September, 20th), one of the first wineries to host works by artists such as Arnaldo Pomodoro and Mimmo Paladino, headed by Maurizio Zanella, with Antonio Mellino of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Quattro Passi in Nerano, also known for catering the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, alongside his son Fabrizio Mellino. The menu? Happy hour with finger food and Franciacorta Riserva old vintage, degorged à la volée, Squid Flower, Scampi Tartare, Oscietra Caviar, Green Apple Water paired with the iconic Franciacorta Annamaria Clementi 2016, Fusillone with Sea Urchin and Raw Prawns, Savory Pastries paired with Franciacorta Vintage Collection Dosage Zéro 2019, Trofie alla Nerano with Zucchini, Basil, and Black Pepper paired with Selva della Tesa 2020, Sea Bass with Sorrel and Lemon Sauce paired with Pinéro 2020, and Savarin with Sorrento Citrus Cream.

Guido Berlucchi, the “guardian” of the first Franciacorta in history, Cuvée ’61, vintage 1961, arisen from the vision of Guido Berlucchi and Franco Ziliani, and now headed by Cristina, Arturo, and Paolo Ziliani - recently previewed with the first pure varietal cuvées the experimental Erbamat project, launched in 2011 with the Consortium - opens the doors of Corte Berlucchi for an exclusive tasting of its finest Franciacorta wines (’61 Satèn, Extra Brut, Rosé, Nature Blanc de Blancs 2018, Nature Rosé 2018, Nature 2018, and Palazzo Lana Extrême 2014), paired with local gourmet specialties, from cheeses and cured meats to Fassona beef (September 20th-21st).

Talking about anniversaries, Castello Bonomi, the Franciacorta estate of Paladin, celebrates 40 years with “40 Passi per 40 Vendemmie” - “40 Steps for 40 Harvests” (September 20th-21st), a four-stage tasting tour headed by cellar master Luigi Bersini, followed by a visit to a permanent installation showcasing 40 historic vintages from the winery’s vault, exhibited to the public for the first time. Barone Pizzini presents “Divinisensi” (tomorrow), a new multisensory experience dedicated to wine lovers, and exclusively ceated for the winery. The “Promenade of the 5 Senses” is a vineyard excursion beneath the walls of Castello di Bornato, passing through underground cellars up to Villa Orlando, with a visit to the ancient winery and tastings of Franciacorta Brut and Sebino Rosso (September 19th-20th). With a glass of Buizza Benedetta Franciacorta in Brut, Rosé, and Dosaggio Zero styles, one makes a journey into “Ricordi” - “Memories” at Tenuta Martinelli (September 20th-21st). Leaving from Castelveder, a trail leads through the woods to the ancient Sanctuary of Madonna della Rosa, surrounded by vineyards, followed by a tasting of Franciacorta Millesimato 2017 and Satèn in the cellar (part of the proceeds will support the sanctuary’s restoration; September, 21st). In the sign of versatility, Ian Spampatti, winner of “Master Pizzachef Italia”, and expert in yeast doughs, pairs Franciacorta with both pizza and panettone in Bosio (September, 19th-21st). The beloved pizza & sparkling wine combo is also protagonist at Santus with long-fermentation gourmet pizzas by Salamensa Gruppo Dal Dosso (September, 20th-21st). At Spensierata, guests can enjoy an “Apericena in vigna” - “Apericena in the vineyard” with live music (tomorrow), while a “Cena in vigna” - “Dinner in the vineyard” at sunset features the cuisine of Il Colmetto, a Michelin Green Star restaurant, paired with the most expressive Franciacorta wines from San Cristoforo (September, 20th). There’s even a special event for children with Little Sweet Meri Association at Boccadoro (September, 21st). And, at sunset, guests can take a hot air balloon ride over the vineyards of Villa Franciacorta with a glass of Franciacorta Millesimato waiting for the landing (September, 19th-21st), which also opens its 16th-century villa for a “Cena di 60 metri di gusto” - “60-Meter Dinner of Taste” by chef Andrea Marenzi of Ela Osteria in Villa (tomorrow). Solidarity takes center stage at La Montina (September, 20th-21st), guardian of the 17th-century Villa Baiana and a 7,500 square meters underground cellar, with the exhibition “Simposio - Quando arte e vino si incontrano” - “Symposium - when art meets wine” in the Contemporary Art Gallery, result of “Forma e Colore” - “Form and Color” project with Il Vomere Cooperative, where people with disabilities express themselves through art. And everyone, really everyone, can create their own Franciacorta Cuvée. Curiosity? For those who can’t get enough of Franciacorta, the renowned restaurant Dispensa Franciacorta in Adro continues the celebration with “Continuando il Festival Franciacorta” - “Continuing the Franciacorta Festival” (September, 26th).

