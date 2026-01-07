Export, Italian wine continues the recovery: in March 2026 1.7 billion in value (-8.2% on 2025)

New signals of recovery for Italian wine exports in 2026, which, after a difficult start, are regaining momentum, although still far off and showing a clear decline compared to 2025 levels. According to Istat data, published today and analyzed by WineNews, in the first quarter of 2026 Italian wine exports to foreign markets totaled 1.7 billion euros, down -8.2% compared to the same period in 2025, but with a clear improvement compared to January 2026 (-18.7% in value) and the first two months of the year (-13.3%). Volumes stood at 472.8 million hectoliters (-4% compared to the first quarter of 2025), slightly declining from the figure published in February 2026 (-3.2%).

A step forward for the sector, despite the obvious remaining challenges, with the standout performance of the market No. 1, i.e. the United States: in the first quarter of 2026, exports reached 407.9 million euros and, although the year-on-year comparison is clearly negative (-20.5%), it shouldn’t be forgotten that the first two “reports” of the year showed -35.2% in January 2026 and -27.5% in February 2026, confirming that something is changing. March 2026 compared to March 2025 saw a drop in Italian wine exports to the US of around 13 million euros, a significantly “lighter” deficit than in previous readings. Volumes, at 81.6 million hectoliters, are dropping by -8.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025, but show improvement compared to -11.5% in February 2026 and -19.3% in January 2026.

The main markets for Italian wine, considering the January-March 2026 quarter, all show improved trends compared to performance of the first two months. Starting with Germany, at 263.3 million euros (-4.5%, compared to -9.1% in February 2026), the leading market in Europe. The United Kingdom, although still negative (-8.3%) at 154.2 million euros, is performing better than in February 2026 (-12.9%). Canada, at 94.8 million euros, is slightly positive (+0.3%), followed by Switzerland at 86.4 million euros (-9.6%), France, which records a surprising +4.3% with 67.5 million euros, and the Netherlands, where exports are approaching 56 million euros (-4.7%). In Belgium, Italian wine exports are worth 48.9 million euros, despite a double-digit slowdown (-10%) compared to the same period in 2025, but recovering more than 7 percentage points compared to February 2026. The strong surge continues in Russia, where Italian wine rises to 45.2 million euros (+46.5%), surpassing Sweden (45 million euros, -7.3%) and further distancing Japan (37.8 million euros, -5.3%), the most important Asian market for Italian wine, which nevertheless improves from -8.3% in February 2026. China is once again sending encouraging signals, although still at very low levels compared to its potential, but with a consistently positive trend in 2026 (19 million euros in the quarter, +17%). Growth is also seen in Brazil, one of the most closely watched emerging markets (9.3 million euros, +11.8%), while Australia stands at 13.4 million euros (-20%).

Overall, 2026 remains a difficult year for Italian wine (and beyond), with unpredictable variables such as international tensions and changing consumption patterns. However, the recovery which began in February and continued in March (affecting all major markets), compared to 2025 (a complicated and negative year, also in light of comparison with a record-breaking 2024), offers hope for the upcoming months.

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