World wine tourism will continue to grow, and by 2023, it will brush against 119.7 billion euros

There is a trend which shows no signs of slowing down in the wine world: wine tourism. It also naturally involves Italy, considering that more than 138 million tourists visited the country in 2025, generating 3.1 billion euros in revenue from this sector for Italian wineries. This figure represents 21% of the average contribution to company turnover, according to a report by Nomisma, carried out in partnership with UniCredit and Vinitaly and in collaboration with Città del Vino. These figures are set to grow further at an international level, according to insights from Persistent Market Research, a company specializing in market research. It forecasts that the global wine tourism market will reach a value of 57.4 billion dollars in 2026, rising to 138.4 billion dollars (119.7 billion euros, ed) by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (Cagr) of 13.4% between 2026 and 2033.

Rising disposable income and a growing preference for experiential travel are driving demand for immersive vineyard visits, tastings, and cultural experiences: it is therefore no surprise that the market grew by 12.3% between 2020 and 2025. Europe leads the wine tourism market with a share of around 42% in 2025, driven by iconic destinations such as Bordeaux, Tuscany, and Rioja, which attract a strong flow of international visitors. However, the fastest-growing region is Asia-Pacific, which reached a 32% market share in 2025, supported by a Cagr of 15.2%, driven by the growing middle class and expanding wine tourism infrastructure. Wine tastings and tours dominate the experiences category, with a 52% share in 2025, and continue to attract visitors by offering direct access to vineyards, cellar experiences, and guided interactions with winemakers. Online marketplaces are also playing an increasingly important role: according to the study, they accounted for 45% of the market in 2025 and are expected to be the fastest-growing booking channel, driven by the surge in digital platform usage and travel planning.

The growing demand for experiential travel is significantly fueling wine tourism, as travelers increasingly prioritize authentic and engaging experiences over traditional sightseeing. This shift is transforming wine regions from purely production-focused areas into true lifestyle destinations. Wine tourism is also supported by improvements in infrastructure and accessibility to wineries (although challenges, and therefore growth opportunities, remain, as seen in the Italian context, ed). “Consolidated regions such as Tuscany and Bordeaux - affirms the report - are improving accessibility through more efficient transport networks and investments in hospitality, enhancing visitor convenience and overall experience quality. Infrastructure development, including rail connections, cycling paths, and accommodation at wineries, is increasing visitor stay duration and enabling a more diversified offering”. These improvements allow regions to handle larger tourist flows while promoting integrated experiences such as food and wine itineraries, culinary tourism, and cultural heritage tours, thereby supporting sustained market growth and destination competitiveness”.

On the other hand, regulations and the seasonality of demand represent key challenges for the wine tourism market. Persistent Market Research explains that “regulatory bodies often impose restrictions on tasting volumes, opening hours, and onsite sales, limiting visitor capacity and flexibility in experience design. In addition, demand is highly concentrated during harvest periods and holidays, making revenues strongly dependent on timing. Regions such as Bordeaux and Rioja have experienced fluctuations due to weather-related disruptions affecting vineyard production. These seasonal and regulatory constraints create operational uncertainty, especially for small wineries that depend on peak tourism periods. Weather variability, including droughts and irregular harvests, further impacts visitor flows. As a result, operators struggle to maintain consistent revenue streams and must explore diversification strategies to mitigate risks associated with seasonality and regulatory limitations”.

And, then, there are factors such as economic instability and geopolitical tensions which also have a significant impact on wine tourism, affecting both spending and mobility. This “dependence” on global economic stability makes the market vulnerable to external shocks. Regions that rely on high-spending international tourists face greater risks, which is why there is increasing pressure on industry operators to focus on domestic tourism, flexible pricing strategies, and diversified offerings to maintain resilience and ensure stable revenues.

Another market opportunity comes from sustainable tourism, which is on the rise, driven by growing awareness among wine enthusiasts who favor environmentally responsible destinations. This trend, in turn, encourages wineries to adopt sustainability certifications and promote climate-friendly practices. Regions such as the Douro Valley and Barossa Valley, the study explains, are integrating sustainability into their tourism strategies, increasing their global appeal and attracting conscious travelers. “This shift - points out the study - allows operators to differentiate their offerings by going beyond wine quality alone and focusing on environmental protection and responsible tourism. It also opens access to support policies and funding for rural development. As a result, wineries can introduce premium sustainable experiences, build long-term customer loyalty, and strengthen brand positioning in an increasingly competitive and sustainability-oriented global tourism landscape”.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of digital platforms and data-driven personalization is opening significant opportunities in wine tourism, particularly in online booking channels. Travelers are increasingly relying on digital marketplaces and direct platforms to discover and book curated wine experiences, including tastings, vineyard visits, and workshops. This digital transformation through technologies such as virtual tastings, augmented/virtual reality previews, and interactive maps is expanding the target audience beyond physical visits, fostering ongoing customer engagement and diversified revenue streams.

Looking at established wine-producing areas where wine tourism is already well developed, Persistent Market Research forecasts that North America will achieve a compound annual growth rate (Cagr) of 12.8% between 2026 and 2033, driven by the growing demand for experiential travel. The region is experiencing rapid digital adoption, including mobile bookings, augmented reality tastings, and personalized wine itineraries. Experiential packages combining wine, food, and outdoor tourism are increasingly in demand, supporting higher prices and greater visitor spending in key wine-producing states.

Europe leads the wine tourism market (42% in 2025), thanks to iconic destinations such as Bordeaux, Tuscany, Rioja, and the Moselle Valley (and, obviously, not only, ed). The appeal of these regions is rooted in centuries-old winemaking traditions, culturally rich landscapes, and a strong influx of international tourists. France, Italy, and Spain remain dominant players, offering diverse wine experiences ranging from luxury château tours to rural food-and-wine itineraries. According to the study, Europe continues to maintain its leadership thanks to robust regulatory systems such as PDO and PGI certifications, which ensure quality consistency and consumer trust. Integrated transport networks and cross-border tourism initiatives further enhance accessibility. All these strengths make Europe a stable and mature market, allowing it to maintain its dominant position despite growing competition from emerging regions in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Indeed, the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing interest in premium experiences. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are witnessing rapid development of wine tourism infrastructure, and regions such as Ningxia (China) are becoming major investment hubs, supported by government tourism initiatives and rising domestic wine consumption. A compound annual growth rate (Cagr) of over 15% (the highest globally) further strengthens the outlook for Asia-Pacific in the 2026–2033 period. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand remain well-established wine tourism destinations, attracting both domestic and international travelers, while China and India are emerging as high-potential markets where wine tourism is increasingly more integrated with cultural, culinary, and wellness experiences.

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