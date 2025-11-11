For over the half of foreigners, Italy is associated as travel destination linked to wine and food

Between domestic and international travels, over the past three years, the share of tourists traveling for wine and food experiences ranges from 60% in the United Kingdom to 74% in France, with an increase since 2016 (the first year of the Report, ed) of between 15 and 28 percentage points. And, Italy is primarily associated as a travel destination with “wine and food”, mentioned by 55% of Germans and Swiss/Austrians, and 54% of Americans; only among French travelers choosing Italy historical monuments prevail (50%). When selecting a destination, the beauty of the rural landscape matters most (over 80% in all markets, peaking at 88% in France) along with the presence of local restaurants (81% in France, 79% in the Usa). Americans place greater value on themed experiences (69%) and gourmet restaurants (59%). Experiences range from local restaurants (68% for the French, 71% for Austrians and Germans) to visits to wineries (up to 36% for Austrians and Swiss), followed by cheese factories (34% for the French) and breweries (25% for the French, 26% for Americans). The main reasons for discovering wine and food are to try new experiences (52% in the UK and U.S.) and to enrich cultural knowledge (34% in France), followed by fun (36% in the U.S.), while the French stand out once again for seeing wine and food as an opportunity to indulge in luxury (36%), and Germans and Swiss/Austrians for immersing themselves in rural landscapes. The most attractive regions for international tourists? Tuscany (for 69% of Americans and French, and 66% of Austrians and Swiss), Sicily (66% of French, 62% of Americans), Sardinia and Puglia (63% of French). Among wine tourism destinations, Chianti leads (up to 41% of Americans) and Etna (up to 40% of French), followed by Montepulciano (42% of Swiss), Montalcino (27% of Americans), and Bolgheri (25% of Austrians and Swiss). The Cinque Terre also rank well (26% of Austrians and Swiss), as does Emilia-Romagna “Food Valley” (24% of Americans). This is the snapshot provided by “Rapporto sul Turismo Enogastronomico Italiano” 2025 - the “Italian Food and Wine Tourism Report” 2025 curated by Roberta Garibaldi (who, in an interview with WineNews, outlined the sector performance and future trends), presented today at “Bto-Be Travel Onlife” in Florence. For the first time, it is focused on international demand, analyzing comparatively the six most important foreign markets for Italy - Germany, the UK, the U.S., Austria, Switzerland, and France - highlighting “dizzying growths” in the appeal of Italian flavors as a travel motivation to the country. And, according to the report, intentions to travel to Italy for this reason remain very high for the next three years: the “very likely and likely” share ranges from 55% in Germany to 81% in Austria and Switzerland (with the UK at 59%, the U.S. at 57%, and France at 70%); the “very likely” responses reach 50% in Austria and Switzerland and 34% in France. Including wine and food experiences in vacation packages appears to be important: ratings of 8-10 reach 62% in the U.S., followed by 38-40% in the UK, France, Austria, and Switzerland, and 36% in Germany. Beyond wine, olive oil tourism shows strong potential, with experiences such as dinners in olive groves (over 50% in all markets) and beer tourism. And, regarding spending, for a typical meal most respondents fall between 21 and 60 euros (over 50% in each country), for winery tours with tastings the 21-40 euros range prevails (up to 35% in Austria-Switzerland), while experiences in vinegar cellars and taste museums are priced under 20 euros for more than half of respondents.

The 2025 Report - realized since 2016 with the support of Visit Emilia and Valdichina Living - monitors the evolution of one of the most strategic segments of national tourism, offering insights into not only interest in food and wine tourism but also expectations and experiences of foreign tourists in Italy. “Understanding how they see us and experience us is the first step to managing change in a sector that continues to grow at a steady pace, establishing itself as one of the most dynamic segments of the global tourism economy”, explains Roberta Garibaldi, president of Associazione Italiana Turismo Enogastronomico - the Italian Food and Wine Tourism Association (Aite).

Attention also addresses to inspirational sources, with a major role played by traditional ones - recommendations from friends and family account for 60% in Germany, the UK, and the Usa - and to booking channels, with digital channels particularly relevant among French and American, while Germans and Britons show a greater tendency to decide on-site. A crucial point regards communication aimed at younger generations. Wine and food tourism must change its language: traditional brochures and storytelling are no longer enough; authentic, visual, authentic digital presence is needed. Yet, only a small percentage of Italian farms are on platforms like TikTok or YouTube, even though these are precisely where perceptions of made in Italy are shaped among young people worldwide. Meanwhile, the implementation of Artificial Intelligence is growing. Already today, 21% of American tourists and 18% of French tourists plan their trips through Ai - integrated platforms, which will become increasingly important not only for experience planning but also as substitutes or complements to current online searches. This revolution determines the necessity for companies to have all checked, and have the possibility to be selected by Ai: if company data is not up-to-date or not readable by Ai, that reality simply risks not to exist digitally. For this reason, the “Report” proposes an operational guide - “Dentro o fuori la mappa digitale” - “Inside or Outside the Digital Map” - with concrete recommendations for businesses, Dmos, and consortia: standardize data, be present on global experiential portals (GetYourGuide, Viator, Airbnb Experiences, Musement), use structured formats, and build shared information networks. “Artificial Intelligence - underlines Garibaldi, professor at the University of Bergamo - is not just a support tool: it is the new infrastructure of tourism”. Those who know how to engage with it while maintaining authenticity and quality will lead the next phase”.

The 2025 Report clearly shows how wine and food tourism is entering a new phase. Today’s traveler seeks not only the “iconic dish” but a deeper connection with places, people, and stories living them. There is a return to essentials, made up of simple experiences rooted in the landscape, where value lies in hospitality and everyday agricultural life. Interest is growing in intimate gastronomic experiences, such as dedicated tables, direct encounters with chefs and producers, and small-group tastings curated personally. Communities of taste are also emerging, from wine clubs to shared gardens and participatory kitchens: spaces where food becomes an opportunity for connection and belonging. In the end, the trend toward wellness and longevity is strengthening, leading travelers to choose destinations where quality of life, environment, and diet are integral part of the experience, as seen in Italy “Blue Zones.” In this perspective, wine and food experiences evolve: it is no longer just about tasting a territory but about building a relationship with it. To support this change, Italian destinations must strengthen four key levers: territorial stewardship, i.e. shifting from mere promotion to shared care of land and communities; impact measurement, not only flows but social, cultural, and environmental effects; digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, essential tools to improve visibility, personalization, and visitor management; and professionalization of skills, especially in farms, craft businesses, and small enterprises that form the backbone of the sector.

Regarding skills, many agricultural and craft producers, excellent in their work, lack the digital or tourism knowledge needed to enter the experience market. For this reason, the Report recalls findings from the first “Libro Bianco sulle Professioni del Turismo Enogastronomico” - “White Paper on Food and Wine Tourism Professions”, created by professor Garibaldi, which identified key roles such as hospitality manager, food and wine tourism consultant, visit coordinator, product manager, and experience curator. The future depends on a territorial support network: shared consultants provided by Dmos, consortia, and associations to guide small businesses through technological and tourism transitions. “Our production fabric consists of small but extraordinary excellences. We must enable them to become part of a larger ecosystem without losing their identity, while learning to be visible in the digital world”, affirms Garibaldi.

This because competitiveness is no longer determined by visitor numbers but by experience quality, the ability to keep territories alive, and the shared value tourism can generate. In an Italy marked by contrasting territorial dynamics, on the one hand iconic destinations continue to attract high tourist flows while, on the other hand, villages and inland areas struggle to maintain economic and social vitality. In these contexts, the progressive reduction of local services and productive activities goes hand in hand with the loss of traditional skills and knowledge. Food and wine tourism can be a strategic lever for enhancement and regeneration: it generates economic value and connects agriculture, craftsmanship, hospitality, and culture. “To make this potential translate into concrete results - explains Roberta Garibaldi - a systemic approach is needed, integrating cohesion policies, adequate infrastructure, targeted fiscal measures, and strengthened professional skills”. The trends outline a scenario of deep transformation, where wine and food tourism emerges as a driver for more human, integrated, and responsible development, capable of valuing territories not only as places of consumption but as evolving cultural, social, and economic ecosystems. The real frontier lies in integrating three forms of intelligence - natural, social, and artificial - as complementary components of the same ecosystem. Only their balance can create a truly regenerative development model, where data interacts with nature and communities remain central. “The future of wine and food tourism - concludes Roberta Garibaldi - is no longer measured in volumes but in the economic, social, and cultural value generated. In a world leaning toward the artificial, the most advanced intelligence may once again be that which arises from the harmonious relationship between humans, communities, and nature: the principle that has always sustained the deep value of Italian cuisine and the territories that express it. Italy has the resources to build a distinctive model, balancing tradition and innovation, local and global, identity and sustainability. A model capable of restoring meaning to travel, dignity to work, and a future to communities. Food and wine tourism can become the laboratory of an Italy which unites business, culture, and territory. We have all the ingredients to succeed”.

