From the picnic on Persian carpets to the Belle Époque themed concert: here is “Calici di Stelle”

You can choose to have a picnic along a picturesque avenue of cypress trees, lying on Persian carpets and illuminated by lanterns; or listen to a concert-narration on the Belle Époque theme, in an exclusive dinner; or transforming into a new Indiana Jones for a virtual treasure hunt in an area of ancient Etruscan tombs, enjoying a jazz concert or a lively DJ set on the warm summer night, with a glass of wine in hand: the calendar of events of “Calici di Stelle”, the great summer event by Movimento Turismo Vino and Città del Vino (from today to 25 August), scheduled in the wineries and historic centers of the Italian wine territories, is truly thick. A series of unique events with tastings of great wines, surrounded by treasure hunts, stories of gastronomic traditions, street food, performances by street artists, astronomical observations, guided visits to places of artistic importance, cultural talks and live music, in an edition that, from North to South, celebrates the connection between myth, science and culture. All eyes will be turned to the sky for the highly anticipated astronomical events scheduled, starting with the observation of the star “Vindemiatrix", symbol of the magical encounter between wine and astronomy, which will illuminate the August evenings immediately after sunset. And also the night of San Lorenzo, the Supermoon of August 19th and many other events.

In Abruzzo the key event of “Calici di Stelle” is on August 2nd at the Aragonese Castle of Ortona, with wines from over 30 wineries for tasting, good music and good food to enjoy not only the starry sky, but also the breathtaking view of the Costa dei Trabocchi seen from the suggestive fortress overlooking the sea. Naturally there will be a very rich calendar in the wineries of the region.

In Tuscany, in the Villa Le Prata winery, in Montalcino, the appointment with the gourmet event “San Lorenzo Winelights” is renewed: on August 10th, along a suggestive avenue of cypress trees surrounded by vineyards and illuminated by lanterns, there will be an elegant picnic on Persian carpets accompanied by live music and Brunello, waiting for the shooting stars on the night of San Lorenzo. At the Fattoria del Colle in Trequanda, wine lovers will participate on August 5th in a game with the help of the musician Andrea Pinsuti, capable of creating highly evocative sound environments and accompanying the most romantic in dancing and searching for shooting stars, together with wines from the Donatella Cinelli Colombini cellars and dishes from chef Doriana Marchi. Montepulciano, home of Rosso di Montepulciano Doc and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Docg, focuses on sustainability and local resources, with musicians from the Cantiere d’Arte Foundation and gastronomic excellences from small local producers: there will be traveling tastings, tastings led by sommeliers and dinners with the city quarter in the splendid setting of Piazza Grande. In Carpineto on August 2nd a special “virtual” treasure hunt of the Etruscans will take place: guided by an expert in archeology and geology we go in search of the two Etruscan tombs identified on the winery property, with the story of the ancient traditions people on wine and agriculture. At last, an aperitif accompanied by the winery’s labels. In Nozzole, which is part of the Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Estates, there will be the VIP butcher Dario Cecchini as guest of honor on the evening of 10 August, who will stage music with a vinyl DJ set, a signature barbecue and observation of stars with the Florentine Amateur Astronomers Association. In the charming village of Castiglione d’Orcia, in the heart of the Orcia DOC, on 9 and 10 August the program includes guided tours, tasting tables of wines and local specialties and observations of the starry sky organized by the Senesi Astronomers’ Union , with professional telescopes.

In Umbria, in Todi, on 10 August, “The Firmaments of wine, contemporary art and the stars” will be staged, with walks and e-bikes, visits to the cellars, guided tours to discover the places of contemporary art of Todi (candidate for “Italian Capital of Contemporary Art 2026”), tasting table of Todi DOC wines and a dinner signed by the starred chef Giulio Gigli, inspired by the works of contemporary art scattered throughout the city.

In Lombardy on August 6th “Calici di Stelle” returns to the Naviglio Grande at the Bellariva Restaurant, with swing, DJ sets and over 30 labels for tasting. The traditional appointment will not be missing in Oltrepò, at the Certosa Cantù in Casteggio: on August 8th tasting table with over 30 labels, conference on “Mythology of Wine” by Professor Stefano Maggi and Dr. Valentina Dezza; “Jazz & Wine” concert with Ajmar Quartet and extraordinary opening of the Archaeological Museum. It closes on August 10th with an aperitif and live music on the enchanting terrace of the Cantina La Casaia di Santa Giuletta: from sunset to late night with emotional toasts. Tenuta dell’Annunziata is organizing a special event on August 10th: it starts with a gourmet aperitif, followed by a double dinner, à la carte or creative, accompanied by a singer and a harpist. Followed by a DJ set and hunting for shooting stars.

In Sicily, double appointment at Firriato: Saturday 3 August at the Cavanera Etnea Resort & Wine Experience, on the slopes of Etna, for a soirée under the sign of sharing. On stage are the Sphera Dance Company, the circus art of the Joculares and a DJ set. Second appointment on Saturday 10 August in the seventeenth-century estate of Baglio Sorìa Resort & Wine Experience of the Di Gaetano family: among white stone walls, ancient atmospheres and modern comforts, you can toast to the rhythm of music, between vintage pieces, contemporary melodies and DJ sets up to late at night. Then performances by the Joculares, acrobatic shows and fireworks. Duca di Salaparuta, in his cellar in Casteldaccia, is offering a guided tour on August 10th, a multimedia exhibition to tell the story of the wine-cultural project that enhances the roots of the winery, tasting tables and gourmet excellences carefully selected by Slow Food and the musical performances by GiuliaJazzBand Quintetto and DJ Naua. In the Florio Cellars the appointment with “Calici di Stelle” sees the great Marsala and Belle Époque protagonists: on August 10th it will open with a guided tour of the historic barrel cellars, followed by an aperitif and an exclusive dinner signed by the chef Emanuele Russo of the Le Restaurant Lumie - paired with Marsala Florio - in the splendid Terrazza Florio, one of the most fascinating corners of the city. During the dinner the concert-narrative “La stella d’Italia: Franca Florio e i fasti della Belle Époque”.

The Fazio winery, in Erice, has entrusted the artistic direction of its event to the designer and stylist Alessandro Enriquez: on August 6th, a guided tour of the vineyards, cellar and barrel cellar, followed by an open-air masterclass conducted by the sommelier Andrea Amadei. In combination, dinner party in the name of Sicilian gastronomic tradition, and then music with live band and DJ set. At Principe di Corleone on August 10th welcome aperitif and guided tour of the vineyards and cellar. Then, accompanied by live music, guests will be able to indulge themselves at various tasting tables, with the most representative labels of the area and local gastronomic specialties. Focus on wine mixology, with cocktails prepared with wines from the cellar.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, an appointment on 17 August in San Daniele del Friuli, with the wines of the wineries of the Movimento Tursimo del Vino combined with the renowned San Daniele dry cured ham. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the producers, listen to their stories and better understand the traditions that make these products unique. In Sardinia, at the Contini 1898 winery in Cabras, August 13th is just one of the many summer events, including DJ sets, jazz evenings, photographic exhibitions, street food and wines, also offered in cocktail versions. “A journey from the stars to the glasses of “Calici di Stelle” 2024 – says the president of the Movimento Turismo del Vino, Violante Gardini Cinelli Colombini - which the member wineries of the Movimento Turismo del Vino from all over Italy are ready to offer to wine tourists, with moments of great tastings from sunset to night, in a “Summer Wine Party”. A month of unmissable experiences that the producers will share by describing their wines and the traditions of their territory, following the philosophy of moderate consumption”. “Many events throughout Italy to experience in the Calici di Stelle evenings - underlines Angelo Radica, president of Città del Vino - our municipalities are ready to welcome the many tourists and wine lovers, animating the historic centers in the best possible way, encouraging culture of quality wine and conscious drinking”.

Copyright © 2000/2024