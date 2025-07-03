Strengthening the promotion of Sangiovese in its territories of choice: the path of Famiglia Cecchi

Strengthening the promotion of Sangiovese in its chosen territories, taking a long-awaited but not obvious step towards Montalcino: this is the path taken by the Cecchi family, a historic Italian wine producer founded in 1893 in Tuscany and now led by Andrea Cecchi, with over 130 years of history behind it, which has officially announced the entry of Tenuta Aminta into its “wine universe”, after Villa Cerna and Villa Rosa in Chianti Classico and Val delle Rose in Maremma, alongside Tenuta Alzatura in Montefalco, purchased in 2018 in one of the most suitable areas, in Castelnuovo dell’Abate, with vineyards a stone’s throw from the thousand-year-old Abbey of Sant'Antimo, from which the first labels of Brunello di Montalcino 2020 (produced in only 3,000 numbered bottles and a limited number of magnums) and Rosso di Montalcino 2023 (3,100 bottles, accompanied by magnums in limited quantities).

“With Aminta, we wanted to complete a journey that has always linked us to Sangiovese, a grape variety that we consider central to our production identity. Entering Montalcino was the result of a careful choice, matured over time, which led us to invest in a territory of extraordinary complexity and prestige. Aminta was born from this vision: to promote the great Italian terroirs with wines deeply linked to their origins, essential in style and designed to last over time”, explains Andrea Cecchi, president and CEO of Famiglia Cecchi.

The estate covers 6 hectares in the south-eastern part of the Brunello di Montalcino district. The vineyards are divided into three distinct areas—Pian Bossolino, Cantina, and Caselle—and enjoy particularly favorable soil and climate conditions thanks to their altitude, exposure, and the natural protection offered by Monte Amiata. The project is named Aminta in homage to a double root. The first is personal: Anita, Andrea Cecchi’s mother, a strong and inspiring figure for several generations, who passed away in 2017, to whom the family wanted to symbolically dedicate this new adventure (and whose drawings inspired the labels that will be released in the fourth quarter of 2025, debuting at “Benvenuto Brunello” in Montalcino). The second is territorial: Monte Amiata, a majestic natural border that dominates the landscape and decisively influences the microclimate of the Brunello and Tenuta territories, providing ideal temperature variations and preserving the vegetative balance of the vineyards. These are joined by a third reference, cultural and poetic, to Torquato Tasso’s famous work “L’Aminta”, in which the presence of a spring recurs as a pivotal location, just like the natural thermal spring located on the edge of the estate's woods.

