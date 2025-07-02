Agea: the 2024 harvest in Italy produced 43.9 million hectoliters. As 2025 approaches

As of May 31, 2025, Italian wine cellars held 46.6 million hectoliters of wine, according to data from the ICQRF. This is practically the same amount as that produced in the 2024-2025 wine-growing season, equal to 43.9 million hectoliters, according to official figures released in recent hours by Agea, the Agency for Agricultural Subsidies under the control of the Ministry of Agriculture. This figure obviously does not change the situation, but it is slightly higher than last year’s estimates and comes in a market context that, as we have been saying for some time, is not favorable, with the 2025 harvest approaching with some concern in many areas, especially where production is mainly of red wines, which seem to be the most troubled, as evidenced in recent days by various areas of Piedmont, Puglia, and elsewhere, in view of a harvest that, as far as possible, is not expected to be poor, with the issue of “yield reduction” being discussed almost everywhere (as is the case every year) as the main tool for not further burdening the wineries.

“The richness of the Italian wine sector also translates into 528 PDO and PGI certifications, the highest number in Europe. Specifically, the PGI sector boasts a national production of 11.7 million hectoliters, while the PDO sector boasts 20.9 million hectoliters. Italy boasts 75% of the national vineyard area covered by 80 native grape varieties, far exceeding Portugal (40), France, and Spain (both with 15)”, writes Agea. It also points out that Italy has reached a vineyard area of 728,000 hectares.

“Unlike the global picture, which is marked not only by a drop in production due to bad weather and lower consumption in key markets, but also by a reduction in vineyard area, Italy is doing better: among the top seven global vineyards, Italy is the only one experiencing growth, thus positioning our country as the world’s leading wine producer in 2024, excelling in both variety and production with a specific approach and style that reflects tradition and culture”, Agea points out.

Agea also highlights how “the greatest opportunities to promote the high quality of Italian wine lie in the ability to work together: European Union funding represents, in fact, the lever and amplification of the concept of competitive dialogue. The Agency talks to companies to meet their needs. And if the logic is that of competitive dialogue, operations see planning as the key: the involvement of multiple stakeholders, data interoperability, technology, simplification, harmonization, and support for companies have become the leitmotif of Agea’s work, for every measure and every intervention”.

