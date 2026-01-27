“Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino” 2026, in the glass, new vintages of Piedmontese PDOs

“The mention “Piemonte” has ultimately convinced everyone, going beyond the now imminent possibility of being added to labels alongside the names of the denominations. And, under the same roof with the most famous wines of the region, all Piedmontese denominations, large and small, well-known or still to be discovered, confirm the success of ‘Grandi Langhe and the Piedmont of Wine’, held yesterday and today at the Ogr - Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin. A success made even more meaningful at a time when the effectiveness and usefulness of both small and large “fair-style” events are increasingly questioned. The two-day tasting and series of producer meetings dedicated to industry professionals brought together more than 500 wineries (including major Barolo and Barbaresco names) and a significant number of attendees among journalists, importers, and restaurateurs (over 4,000 only yesterday) from all over the world. A strong signal of interest and confidence for the entire country, which continues to seek solutions and answers in a structurally contracting market and in challenging national, European, and global contexts that have affected the sector for five years now.

And while Piedmont can rely on some of the world most renowned red fine wines (which still perform well on the markets) and on high-quality white and sparkling wines (still the favorite categories among consumers in this early part of the year), the region has nonetheless decided to remain vigilant and work as a team. The goal is to support one of the great certainties for those who travel the world selling and promoting Italian wine: regional brands are easy to remember, territorial fragmentation is less. Hence “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino”, an initiative launched by the Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani Consortium and the Roero Consortium, supported by Piemonte Land, which brings together all of the region wine consortia. Together they have created a single, agile, clear, and cohesive umbrella for the many different denominations of one of Italy symbolic wine regions, united as they move toward the completion of the process that will introduce the optional Expanded Geographical Mention “Piemonte” on the labels of all denominations.

And the figures support this decision, especially in terms of value. According to the latest data from the Piedmont Region, the region counts more than 43,500,000 hectares of vineyards (about 7% of Italy), which in 2025 produced an estimated over 2 million hectoliters of PDO wine (93% of regional production) and 150,000 hectoliters of generic wine: a production which dropped by an average of 8.5% compared to 2024. The value of regional production in 2024 amounted to 1,180,000 euros out of a national total of 9,062,000 euros: nearly 12%. The 19 DOCG and 41 DOC denominations (protected by 15 consortia) cover 83% of regional production, largely based on historic native grape varieties such as Arneis, Cortese, Erbaluce, Favorita, Moscato Bianco, Nascetta, and Timorasso for white grapes, and Barbera, Brachetto, Dolcetto, Freisa, Grignolino, Malvasia, Nebbiolo, Ruché, Pelaverga, and Vespolina for red grapes. All these varieties could be tasted at Grandi Langhe 2026, both with producers at the tasting tables and in the technical tasting. On tasting, there were 700 labels from new vintages including, naturally, Barolo and Barbaresco (with 200 and 100 labels respectively), but also Roero, Alta Langa, Canelli, Carema, Colli Tortonesi and Dogliani, Erbaluce di Caluso, Gavi, Nizza, Verduno, Ghemme and Gattinara, Asti, Alba, and many others. A remarkable overview which highlights not only the region viticultural richness but also its enological depth, with interpretations which were almost always precise and expressive, despite the challenges brought by climate change even to the skies of Piedmont in the presented vintages (mainly 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021). To conclude the two days of tastings, here are the best WineNews selections, divided among Barbaresco, Barolo, and the other denominations present in smaller numbers”.

Barbaresco

Figli di Luigi Oddero, Barbaresco Rombone 2023

A gracefully inviting Nebbiolo, with a defined, precise sip, welcoming and with a clean finish.

Lodali, Barbaresco Rocche dei 7 Fratelli 2022

Fresh aromas of mandarin peel and calamint, with sweet flavors of blackberry and violet: clear and refined.

Paitin, Barbaresco Sorì Paitin Vecchie Vigne 2020

Iodized notes enrich a fine nose of dried flowers, orange peel and mint, leading into a tense, savory, and above all elegant palate.

Pasquale Pelissero, Barbaresco San Giuliano 2022

A deep, blood-tinged Nebbiolo with fresh hints of underbrush and a sweet, textured, yet smooth sip.

Piazzo Comm. Armando, Barbaresco Pajorè 2021

Dense and concentrated on the nose, it reveals its expressive weave throughout the sip.

Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Barbaresco Bric Micca 2023

A layered, fruit-forward Nebbiolo that deepens on the palate into darker notes of underbrush and earthy nuances.

Produttori del Barbaresco, Barbaresco 2022

A calm, balanced wine, dense yet never dull, firm on the palate before returning to a relaxed, savory, long finish.

Prunotto, Barbaresco Bric Turot 2022

A clear, delicate weave of dried flowers and citrus that gains peppery, juicy energy on the palate.

Rizzi, Barbaresco Nervo 2023

Pomegranate and sanguine notes give freshness on the nose and length to a savory, clean sip.

Scarpa, Barbaresco Tettineive 2021

An open and appetizing nose, fresh and spicy, anticipating a cohesive, deep palate that closes fruity and floral.

Barolo

Angelo Negro, Barolo Cerretta 2022

Clear and lively, prickly and youthful also on the palate, generous in red fruit and floral pulp.

Bersano, Barolo Badarina 2020

It opens deep and earthy, then brightens with jammy red fruit found again in the intense, focused sip.

Boroli, Barolo del Comune di Castiglione Falletto 2022

The refined freshness of the nose reappears on the palate, where it gains elegant intensity and flesh.

Casa E. di Mirafiore, Barolo Paiagallo 2022

Delicate floral and citrus aromas transform into an energetic, tactile, and spicy sip.

Ceretto, Barolo 2021

Transparent, ultra-fine aromas anticipate a sweet sip with long-lasting, salty adherence.

Damilano, Barolo Cannubi 2021

The composure of Cannubi, with defined freshness on the nose and juicy grip on the palate.

Diego Morra, Barolo San Lorenzo di Verduno 2022

Orange-tinged and lightly spiced on the nose, which persists on the palate, but denser and more assertive than its delicate aromatic weave.

Domenico Clerico, Barolo Ginestra Ciabot Mentin 2022

Perfectly balanced between compact aromas, flavors, smoothness, and structural flesh on the palate.

Fortemasso, Barolo Castelletto 2021

Spices, jammy fruit, flowers and underbrush layer both on the nose and palate, remaining central and flavorful.

Fratelli Alessandria, Barolo Monvigliero 2022

Fresh scents of orange and myrtle gain depth on the savory, tactile palate, softening into a floral and red-ruited finish.

Giacomo Fenocchio, Barolo Bussia 2022

Shades of plum and dried flowers on the nose become red color and intensity in a lively, fruity sip.

Marchesi di Barolo, Barolo Coste di Rose 2022

Truly an ode to roses, with a veil of underbrush and firm yet pleasant tannins supporting a savory, fresh sip.

Pio Cesare, Barolo Ornato 2022

Spicy depth and floral intensity anticipate a gripping sip that releases iodine notes and warmth.

Giovanni Rosso, Barolo Serra 2021

Dense with floral and balsamic notes, lively on the palate, tactile, fleshy, persistent.

Mauro Veglio, Barolo Arborina 2021

Fine, fine, fine, yet defined and crisp, turning into juicy pulp, elegant freshness, and savory fullness.

Piedmont of wine

Enrico Serafino, Alta Langa Zero 140 Giove Riserva 2012

A richer, more complex expression with evolved notes of candied and dried fruit and a rock-solid persistence.

Cieck, Erbaluce Vigna Misobolo 2022

A cool, clear yet intense Erbaluce with savory, spicy, and fruity grip.

La Caplana, Gavi del Comune di Gavi 2025

Small-scaled but full of character, fresh and balsamic on the nose, fresh and pulpy on the palate.

Bric Castelvej, Ruché Arneis Vigna Bricco Novara 2023

Yellow tones of melon, broom, and citron anticipate a dense sip of fruit and aromatic herbs.

Boveri Luigi, Colli Tortonesi Filari di Timorasso 2023

Yellow-fleshed fruit with floral and vanilla hints, leading to a citrus-fresh, persistently savory sip.

La Spinetta, Colli Tortonesi Derthona 2024

A pointed wine with citrus notes, followed by wisteria and vanilla, joined by yellow fruit in a substantial yet fresh sip.

Caraglio, Langhe Nascetta 2023

A full sip of yellow fruit and sunflower honey, soft yet minty, clean on the finish.

Cascina Chicco, Barbera d’Alba Castellinaldo 2023

Fleshy, intense in red flowers and small berries, anticipating a textured yet fine sip, with a vegetal finish.

Ca ed Curen, Barbera d’Asti Generazioni 2023

Iris, wisteria, camellia, berries: a lively, graceful wine, textured on the palate and spicy on the finish.

Gianni Doglia, Barbera d’Asti Superiore Genio 2023

A light floral-vegetal weave that becomes a juicy, refreshing, pleasant sip.

Hic et Nunc, Barbera del Monferrato Superiore Monumento 2020

An open, sunlit Barbera, balsamic and citrusy, leaving a firm, clean, meaty impression on the palate.

Pecchenino, Dogliani Sirì D’Jermu 2023

Fine and elegant texture, floral and citrus on the nose, balsamic and citrine on the palate.

Ioppa, Ghemme 2020

A pale, gentle Nebbiolo, finely floral with sweet strawberry jam notes, peppery on the finish.

Cantine Valpane, Grignolino del Monferrato Euli 2018

Scents of violet, blueberries and camellia, leading to a fresh, delicately gripping and enveloping sip.

Scarzello, Langhe Nebbiolo 2023

A complex, well-integrated nose of fruit, flowers, balsam and spice, anticipating a pulp-rich sip.

Bava, Monferrato Serre San Pietro 2022

A wine with a herbal character complemented by red fruit and flowers, with a long-lasting sip.

Fratelli Moscone, Nebbiolo d’Alba 2023

Nebbiolo rich in sharp, fresh fruity and floral notes, equally rich in citrus-tinged savoriness on the palate.

Cascina Cerutti, Nizza Föje Rùsse 2020

A dark, dense Barbera yet lively, with a long, warm sip that finishes vegetal, spicy, and fruity.

Michele Chiarlo, Nizza La Court 2022

Wide yet intense texture, in both aromas and flavors: red fruit and flowers, earthy and spicy notes.

Monchiero Carbone, Roero Printi 2021

A Nebbiolo with traditional notes of dried flowers, underbrush and fresh spices, with a textured yet fine, balsamic finish.

Pelassa, Roero Sterlotti Riserva 2022

Smooth and lively, with red tones and balsamic freshness, offering a clean, fruity persistence.

Ferraris, Ruché di Castagnole Monferrato Vigna del Parroco 2023

An elegant Ruché on the nose that transforms into thirst-quenching energy on the palate.

Michele Reverdito, Verduno Pelaverga 2024

Small red fruits, dog rose, sage: lively, clear patterns anticipating a fruity, smooth sip.

Braida, Brachetto d’Acqui 2025

Delicious and floral, with scents of wild strawberries and dog rose, refreshing and savory on the palate.

Giacomo Scagliola, Canelli Sifasol 2025

Golden yellow, scented with candied citron and beeswax, leaving the mouth sweet, fizzy, and fruity with mango and yellow peach.

Giovanna Macario, Moscato d’Asti 2025

Sweet aromas of white peach and acacia flowers, pith and calamint, anticipating a clear, fresh, gently citrus-sweet sip.

