Herita Marzotto Wine Estates still invests in Kettmeir with over 10 million euros

In a context in which the crisis has not spared the wine sector, investments by industry entrepreneurs represent an injection of optimism for a future driven by quality. This is the case of Herita Marzotto Wine Estates - among the leading Italian groups, with a total turnover of 246.6 million euros in 2025 - which has invested in the expansion of Kettmeir, a historic winery in Caldaro (Bolzano), officially inaugurated yesterday, April 27th. The aim is not merely quantitative, but aimed at consolidating quality through small, steady steps. The investment has not yet been precisely quantified, explain the group leadership based in Fossalta di Portogruaro (Venice), but it can be estimated at over 10 million euros: “considering that two thirds of the 2025 investments, amounting to 38 million euros, were allocated to investments in the group wineries, mainly Kettmeir”. This comes in addition to what had already been invested prior to the 18-month construction period for the winery expansion, which enabled the company to achieve energy self-sufficiency thanks to a geothermal system.

The history of wine in South Tyrol is marked by a deep metamorphosis, from quantitative production to a philosophy rooted in extreme quality and the enhancement of the territory. Within this framework, the Kettmeir winery - founded in 1919 - has traced a unique path, becoming a local leader in the production of traditional-method sparkling wines (Metodo Classico). “Kettmeir qualitative revolution went hand in hand with that of South Tyrol”, explained Alessandro Marzotto, general manager of the estate, as he explained the goals for the South Tyrolean winery. “We currently produce around 140,000 bottles of sparkling wine (out of a total of 420,000 including still wines, ed), and we aim to reach 300,000, increasing volumes through small steps which must be accompanied by qualitative growth, thanks to the great attention paid to every detail of both major and minor technological investments, which give us the confidence that we can always do better”.

The bond between the Marzotto family and South Tyrol dates back to the 1960s, with the global success of white-vinified Pinot Grigio. However, it was in 1986, with the acquisition of Kettmeir, that the family decided to focus on a winery that already showed a strong inclination toward experimentation. While the entire South Tyrol region was completing its “qualitative revolution” - selecting ideal grape varieties with vineyards ranging from 300 to 1,000 meters above sea level - Kettmeir applied the same care to sparkling wine production. The challenge was to select specific plots to obtain grapes (Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Blanc) with perfect ripeness and acidity for a great Metodo Classico, thanks to a solid and productive relationship with growers. From the first sparkling wine, Athesis Brut in 1992, the path has been one of steady growth: Rosé arrived in 2000, followed by the Riserva 1919 and finally the Pas Dosé, which in 2019 celebrated the winery centenary and earned prestigious international recognition.

Under the portico of the ancient winery, on the occasion and to seal the Kettmeir journey, a work by young artist Damian Piazza - 21 years old, born and raised in Val Gardena - has been installed. Piazza is a member of the UniKa collective of sculptural artists, whose aim is to pass on the very ancient Gardena tradition of stone and wood carving. “The carved and painted wooden panels - said Piazza, describing the genesis of the artwork - combine to form an image inspired by the Caldaro Wine Route, imagined as a tree whose branches represent the key milestones of Kettmeir up to today and those yet to come, without dates, because every story lives through past, present, and future”. In the background of the panels, the rounded hollows of the wood, created by subtraction by the artisan-sculptor, symbolize the fascinating energy of the sparkling wines. The new underground spaces dedicated to aging traditional-method sparkling wines have doubled their volume without impacting the aesthetics of the historic winery, respecting the landscape. The growth of vegetation on the front of the expansion will further enhance access to the estate and complete the “multisensory oenological garden” on its rooftop.

The role of enologist Josef Romen, a cornerstone of the winery since before the arrival of the Marzotto family, has been crucial in translating this ambition into wine. “The qualitative results achieved so far with sparkling wine production in South Tyrol - he said, emphasizing the importance of this milestone - confirm that the path we have taken is the right one. Our hope, supported by these new aging spaces, is to establish ourselves as an increasingly relevant and distinctive geography of sparkling wines capable of competing and standing out at the highest levels on both the national and international markets”.

A fundamental pillar of Kettmeir new direction is its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (Esg) principles. “As early as 2024, Kettmeir was certified Carbon Neutral - illustrated Andrea Conzonato of Herita Marzotto Wine Estates - by adopting the most rigorous assessment level, which includes not only the carbon dioxide emitted by our own production, but also that generated by third parties related to the products we use. A symbol of this commitment is the energy self-sufficiency achieved through a geothermal system that exploits groundwater, integrated with photovoltaic energy, a project which earned us the 2025 Sustainability Award as the most sustainable company in Italy”.

Herita Marzotto Wine Estates investment in Kettmeir has also focused on hospitality, with the creation of a multisensory visitor route. Visitors can now experience the “invisible magic” of the Metodo Classico through artistic installations and interactive projections. The winery tour concludes, before the tasting, with a tribute to the many growers (covering more than 60 hectares in total) and their farmhouses, represented by a wall displaying all of their signatures. Finally, to mark the new chapter in the company history, the presentation of the “Baustelle” Edition (which in German means “construction site”): a limited edition of around one thousand bottles of Athesis Brut Rosé, stained with cement during an accidental incident on site, transformed into a symbol of the dialogue between Kettmeir century-old history and its drive toward the future.

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