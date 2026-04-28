New frontiers of wine storytelling: the olfactory identity of wine

Wine storytelling is evolving into new territory, shifting its focus from technical descriptions to immediate sensory perception: “Fragrance designer” Claudia Scattolini has created, for Mack & Schühle Italia, a company specializing in the production and distribution of Italian wines worldwide, a unique olfactory map dedicated exclusively to the new wines in the Genevitis collection. The experience answers a fundamental question: what does your wine smell like? By breaking down the aromatic notes of the Genevitis collection - from red fruits to woody hints, from spices to citrus notes - Claudia Scattolini has made it possible to isolate and recognize the individual facets of the grape variety.

In this context, the language of wine has shed its purely descriptive nature to become a tangible experience: the project highlights a radical shift in how the product and brand are communicated. Any business can, in fact, be transformed into a sensory experience to become instantly recognizable. The key points of this business approach are: perception vs. explanation - people remember what they can physically perceive, not what is explained to them in words. Smell is the fastest sense for fixing a memory in the mind; immediate recognizability - when a product or brand takes on its own olfactory identity, it ceases to be a mere narrative and becomes a signature. This makes them stand out in a saturated market; synthesis of complexity - transforming a value or a territory into a blend of distinct notes allows the brand identity to be communicated without simplifying it, making it instead understandable and inclusive. “Today, companies don’t need to be better explained; they need to be better perceived”, says Claudia Scattolini, an Italian pioneer in the creation of scent logos and an expert in sensory branding and customized programs for companies seeking to translate their identity into an essence. “Transforming complexity into an experience that lingers in the memory is what makes a business truly effective over time”.

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