Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 452
27 December 2019, 17:22
Issue:
452
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
Decembre 23rd - 27th 2019
In this issue
News
The first 25 “vineyards” of Soave are in the Veneto Region’s Vineyard Register
18 December 2019
SMS
Barolo Vigna Rocche Riserva 2001 by Bruno Giacosa is one of the best performing fine wines
23 December 2019
Report
Less wine but more value, sustainability increasingly important: 2020 for Wine Intelligence
23 December 2019
First Page
Creating value with cohesion and responsibility in the supply chain: Prosecco at Champagne lesson
24 December 2019
Focus
Langhe, down production (-10%), up bottled Barolo (+9%), Barbaresco (+9%) and Langhe (+14)
20 December 2019
Wine & Food
The Mondodelvino business plan: 15 million euros aimed at technological and productive development
19 December 2019
For the Record
In the wine lists of restaurants in London, Antinori brand is the most present, Barolo is the third denomination
20 December 2019