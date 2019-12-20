In the wine lists of restaurants in London, Antinori brand is the most present, Barolo is the third denomination

Given the willingness of Great Britain to leave the European Union definitively, and in a very short time, there is still some uncertainty about the consequences. Certainly, trade relations between London and the EU countries will be slowed down, at least at the beginning, after which much will depend on the type of trade agreement that will arise from the ashes of Brexit. Italian wine, like many other sectors of Made in Italy, which have a fundamental outlet in the UK, is looking to an important advantage, however, strong in terms of the irreplaceability of its production, in terms of diversion of consumption on substitute goods from outside Europe: a Barolo, a Brunello, a Chianti Classico, just to give a few examples, can never be replaced by a wine from Mendoza or South Australia. After all, the British market, the sixth largest consumer of wine in the world with 1.24 billion litres, depends entirely or almost entirely on imports, and the link with France and Italy is historic and strong, especially when it comes to the premium bracket, the one that most interests the producers of the Belpaese. On the other hand, among the most popular names on the wine lists of restaurants in London, where a good part of British wine consumption ends, behind Rioja and Mendoza, there is Barolo, present in 47% of the cards, at an average, very high price of 330 pounds.

According to MiBD Market - Wine Analytics’ analysis of the wine lists of the British capital's restaurants, behind Barolo there are Cotes du Rhone and Chateauneuf-du-Pape, followed by Chianti Classico, present in 39% of the restaurants at an average price of £87, then Super Tuscans (Toscana Igt), in 38% of the wine lists, at an average price of £368, and Brunello di Montalcino, in 37% of the restaurants, at an average price of £37 per bottle. Scrolling down the ranking, after Margaux, Ribera del Duero and Pauillac, here are Sicilia Igt, in 34% of the wine lists at £60 per bottle, while at the bottom of the top 20 denominations, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, present in 29% of the wine lists of London restaurants, at an average price of £134. However, focusing on the big brands, the Italian wine comes out triumphant, because Antinori’s wines are in the lead, present in 23% of the City’s restaurant lists, at an average price of £ 195 per bottle, followed by those of Tenuta San Guido, home of Sassicaia, also present in 23% of the wine lists, but at a much higher average price: £ 677, the seventh most expensive brand. Behind them, two great brands from Bordeaux, Chateau Margaux and Chateau Lynch-Bages, then the king of oenology in Spain, Vega Sicilia, followed by Chateau Palmer and the wines of Gaja, the symbol of Barbaresco present in 15% of the lists at an average price of £603 per bottle. And again, staying in Bordeaux, Chateau Mouton-Rothschild, Chateau Latour, Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, followed by another big of Bolgheri, Ornellaia, present in 13% of the London restaurant lists at an average price of £409.

