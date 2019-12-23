Barolo Vigna Rocche Riserva 2001 by Bruno Giacosa is one of the best performing fine wines

If the fine wine market, in the first decade of the Third Millennium, was dominated by the great wines of Bordeaux, the following ten years, and therefore the period 2009-2019, have experienced a real revolution, with investments, and quotations, that have rewarded the wines of Burgundy, Rhone, Champagne, Piedmont and Tuscany, ensuring a return on investment higher than that of the S&P 500: the ten best performing wines of the decade have achieved a revaluation of +357%, while the index of the New York Stock Exchange of the 500 US companies with the highest capitalization has grown “only” by +186%. So says the study “Top 10 Investment Wines of the Decade” by Cult Wines, one of the leading British investment funds dedicated to wine, which analyzed the performance of hundreds of labels, lining up the ten that have experienced the largest increase in value. Burgundy leads with the Chambertin 2000 by Armand Rousseau in first place, at the end of 2009 on the market at $440 a bottle, now at $3,683 (+737%), followed by Musigny 2001 by Domaine Leroy, up from 4.000 to $26,780 per bottle over ten years (+570%), and from a Bordeaux, Château Mouton Rothschild’s second wine, Le Petit Mouton de Mouton Rothschild 2001, which cost $57 in 2009 and $314 today (+448%).

The king of Burgundy, the auctions and the end of the decade’s wine market must be content with position No. 4, as the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti’s 2004 Romanée-Conti, which rose from $5,200 a bottle in 2009 to the hyperbolic price of $18,417 today (+254%). At no. 5, from the Rhône, the 2005 Châteneuf-du-Pape by Rayas jumped from $320 to $964 a bottle (+201%), while at no. 6, again from Bordeaux, Angelus 2008, whose price rose from $99 to $293 a bottle (+196%). And again, at position no. 7 we find a white wine from Burgundy, the 2005 Corton Charlemagne from Domaine Coche Dury, which grew from 1,733 to 4,983 dollars a bottle (+188%), and at no. 8 the only Italian label, symbol of Piedmont and the Langhe: the Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2001 by Bruno Giacosa, which between 2009 and 2019 went from a price of 271 dollars a bottle to 780 dollars a bottle (+187%). Finally, at position no. 9 a Champagne, Le Mesnil 1996 by Salon, which rose from $307 to $823 per bottle (+168%), and at no. 10, from Napa Valley, the Dominus 2002, which in 2009 cost $100 per bottle, and today $260 (+160%).

